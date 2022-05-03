GOSHEN — Attendance at voting centers is turning out to be lower than normal but it wasn’t unexpected, Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said Tuesday.
“When you look at the ballot, the Republican ballot has a contested race for county commissioner and that the only county race that’s really contested,” Anderson said. In Concord Township, District 21, Republican and Democratic ballots offer a contested race with the Concord Township Board, as well as Concord Township Assessor, but Anderson said for those outside of Concord Township, there may not be many options on most ballots. “Unless you live in Concord Township, the only countywide race that’s out there is the commissioner’s race. There’s usually a few other contested countywide races.”
About 2,300 absentee ballots were cast, by mail, in person and from travelers abroad, prior to election day races.
“It’s fairly significantly less,” Anderson explained.
As of 10 a.m. today, only 2,000 ballots had come in, he said. That, along with the 2,300 absentee voters, accounts for roughly 4.5% of the population of Elkhart County.
Anderson added that primary elections are generally lower turnout than general, with roughly 17 to 22% turnout, compared to 35 to 60% for general elections, depending on the particular election.
“Usually, the evening is heavier than the morning and afternoon time,” he said.
For Frank Massa, as a first-time election site supervisor, the light attendance has kept him busy enough.
“The attendance has been steady, not a heavy stream, but it’s been steady for three hours now," he said. "But we anticipated that because of the fact that it is a primary and there wasn’t as much activity as there has been during other primaries or during a [general] election.”
Massa explained that due to the low-voter turnout, getting through election lines is a quicker and simpler process than usual.
“It literally takes a few moments to have your ID checked, and then it takes probably less than a minute to issue you a ballot, and then depending on how proficient you are, the machines are pretty self-explanatory. I can vote in less than three minutes,” Massa said. “For a person that has done their research with the candidates, it’s a five-minute deal.”
All 29 vote centers are open, despite a shortage of voting staff and volunteers. Anderson explained that of the 260, scheduling conflicts left nearly 60 positions unfilled, but after speaking with the “election division,” they were able to reassign poll worker duties in a proper manner.
“We’re doing OK," Anderson said. "Everything is understaffed, but it’s bipartisan and that’s the key issue.”
The first results won’t start coming into the election center until 6 p.m.
