Almost 50,000 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, according to numbers released Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Through testing at the ISDH, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories, 521 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the ISDH, which brings the total number to 49,575 confirmed cases in the state following corrections to the previous day's total.
A total of 2,546 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the ISDH reported. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Locally, two new deaths were reported in Elkhart County and one new death was reported in Marshall County. Elkhart County, St. Joseph County and Marshall County all reported double-digit jumps in the number of positive cases.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steadym the ISDH reported, and, as of Thursday, nearly 38% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators are available.
To date, 542,292 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 535,857 on Wednesday.
Here are Thursday’s numbers:
Statewide — 49,575 positive cases, up 521; 2,546 deaths, up seven; 542,292 tested, up 6,471; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,432 positive cases, up 31; 57 deaths, two new; 24,964 tested, up 277; positivity rate, 13.7%.
LaGrange County — 482 positive cases, up four; nine deaths, zero new; 2,164 tested, up 11; positivity rate, 22.3%.
Noble County — 491 positive cases, up six; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,538 tested, up 47; positivity rate, 10.8%
Kosciusko County — 565 positive cases, up four; four deaths, zero new; 5,801 tested, up 25; positivity rate, 9.7%.
St. Joseph County — 2,025 positive cases, up 25; 69 deaths, zero new; 28,447 tested, up 307; positivity rate, 7.1%.
Marshall County — 521 positive cases, 21 new; seven deaths, one new; 4,719 tested, up 64; positivity rate, 11%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
