MIDDLEBURY — A fire that swept through an Amish family’s livestock barn killed more than 200 calves, fire officials said.
The barn's owner and his children were inside the barn when the fire started Wednesday afternoon, but all of them escaped without injury, said Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman.
“He noticed and heard an explosion type ... turned around and part of the building was on fire. He got everyone out and immediately called 911,” Wogoman told WNDU-TV.
Fire crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but only 29 of the 270 calves that were inside the barn survived the fire, he said, and the building was a total loss.
Wogaman said the barn's owner “was shaken up" by the fire, which largely wiped out his livestock.
“He lost his whole barn and animals, but I think once we started pulling some out that were alive, it lifted some of his spirits a little bit," he said.
Fire officials continue investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Middlebury, Elkhart Township and Clinton Township fire departments responded to the blaze, which remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.