More mailed-in votes counted than estimated for primary election; results unchanged

GOSHEN — Though outcomes remain the same, election workers in Elkhart County counted more mailed-in ballots from the 2020 primary election than originally estimated.
County Clerk Chris Anderson said 3,209 of those absentee ballots were actually counted Thursday. He had initially estimated about 1,500 mail-in absentee ballots needed to be counted after election results came in Tuesday night. He then revised the number down to around 800 ballots Thursday morning.
Turned out, Anderson said, more than 2,000 additional ballots were contained in tubs near scanning equipment that he hadn’t seen when he gave the first estimates. He emphasized the ballots were not lost.
“They were in the room with all the other ballots. They just weren’t sitting with the other ones. They were out in the open, I just didn’t turn around and look at them,” Anderson said.
About 25,000 ballots were cast in this year’s primaries, according to the current total provided by the county election board after Thursday’s count. Anderson said he would provide figures Friday morning showing how the total was split between people who voted in person and those who mailed their ballots.
Figures provided on Tuesday indicated about 14,000 people voted in person at local voting centers. On top of that were 1,084 ballots cast by those who voted early in person. Anderson had also stated then 10,768 were mailed to voters to fill out and return for the primaries.
UPDATED RESULTS
The outcomes from the races in the primaries have not changed after Thursday’s count.
The race for the Democratic nomination for the Elkhart County Council’s three at-large seats remains tight for the third-place spot.
Susie Meeks-Wade and Paul Steury were still the top two vote-getters. Oxana Werbiansky had the third highest total with 2,750 votes, while Zanzer Anderson trailed with 2,737 votes. The two are now separated by a 13-vote margin.
The new count actually widened Werbiansky’s lead slightly, as the two candidates were neck-and-neck by a five-vote margin after Tuesday night. At the same time, Werbiansky leads fifth-place candidate Ce Cey Eldridge by only 175 votes.
County councilmembers Tom Stump and Tina Wenger remain in the top two spots for the Republican nomination for their seats. Adam Bujalski is still in third with 16.05% of the vote.
Meanwhile, former sheriff Brad Rogers kept his lead for the Republican nomination for Elkhart County commissioner Mike Yoder’s seat. The new total shows Rogers winning with 58.6% of the vote. Yoder, the incumbent and the board’s president, has 41.4% of the vote.
Rogers will likely go on to the general election in November to face Democrat candidate Donald Brown, who was unopposed in the primaries.
Judge Kristine Osterday also widened her lead a bit over attorney Martin McCloskey for the Republican nomination for Superior Court 1 judge. Osterday has 52.7% of the vote in the new total, while McCloskey has 47.26% of the vote. The two were separated by a margin of about 857 votes. After the primaries Tuesday, that margin was 549 votes.
Osterday was appointed judge of Superior Court 1 in 2018 to succeed late Judge Evan Roberts.
Attorney Christopher Spataro kept his commanding lead for the Republican nomination for Superior Court 5 judge. He held 52.35% of the vote. Attorney Eric Kinsman had 28.7% of the vote in that race, while the court’s current judge Charles Wicks had 18.9% of the vote.
No Democrats are running for either judge position.
Another 200 to 250 provisional ballots from the primaries will be investigated and counted next Thursday and Friday. The deadline to certify the results is 3 p.m. June 12, Anderson said.
CONFUSING YEAR
The primary election was postponed a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of mail-in ballots surged as a result amid calls and orders for social distancing.
The delay and changes implemented by the state created challenges for election officers.
“The changes necessitated by the pandemic caused us some logistical difficulties that we had to make some changes in our thought process in terms of how to get it accomplished,” Anderson said. “The end result is the same. The ballots count, the voter got a vote. But how the ballot from the voter, either by mail or in person, how that ballot got through that process to being tabulated changed.”
With more than 10,000 mailed in, Anderson said the figure far surpassed previous numbers for voting by mail. He estimated the previous record was around 4,495 mail-in ballots, and those were for a general election. The prior mail-in record for a primary was around 2,175 ballots.
On Tuesday, Anderson also said there were 2,000 outstanding mail-in ballots that had not arrived by Election Day. When he first spoke to reports on that matter, he had indicated many of those ballots could be counted by Friday as long as they were postmarked Tuesday.
He said Thursday he misspoke then. He had gotten confused with a few different guidance procedures the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office had issued.
“That got in my head, and it got all twisted together, braided together and woven together. And when it came out on the other side, I misspoke about those that were coming in today by mail,” Anderson said.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, post-Election Day, the clerk’s office had received about 55 of those outstanding ballots in the mail, he said.
