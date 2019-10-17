GOSHEN — Early voting for the 2019 elections appears on track to have higher turnouts than the past couple municipal elections in Elkhart County. Races in Elkhart may be driving much of the absentee activity, followed by interest in races in Goshen.
Through Wednesday, the county tabulated 864 early votes in this year’s municipal races.
That figure, when broken down, comes from 352 votes cast in-person and about 463 mailed absentee ballots, County Clerk Chris Anderson said. He pointed out the sum of the in-person and mailed votes is off from the total amount as the county is expecting several travel ballots and those sent to voters overseas to be returned.
The early in-person voting opened Oct. 8, while the county began mailing absentee ballots to eligible applicants Sept. 20. The first mailed ballot was returned about five days later, Anderson said.
The 864 early votes through Wednesday so far already adds up to about half of the total 1,609 absentee votes that were cast in the 2011 municipal elections, Anderson said. Early voting grew from there as the county had 1,994 total absentee votes in the 2015 races.
Anderson estimated an average of about 50 to 55 people vote in-person a day, though the numbers fluctuate day to day. Some days had fewer than 50 early in-person votes, other days were higher. About 92 votes were cast Tuesday, while Wednesday saw 58 votes, according to Anderson.
The early voting traffic appears weighted toward races in Elkhart along about a 60/40 split, Anderson gave as a rough estimate based on the data.
“That’s a pretty good extrapolation of what we’re seeing coming in,” Anderson said.
He pointed out the contested mayoral race in Elkhart is likely fueling much of the interest.
“I think the big difference between Goshen and Elkhart is the fact that you have got the top spot being contested in Elkhart, and you don’t here in Goshen,” he said.
Republican Dave Miller and Democrat Rod Roberson are running against each other to become the next mayor of Elkhart, succeeding outgoing mayor Tim Neese.
Voting in that race was a priority for Chuck Krumwiede of Elkhart. He cast his early in-person ballot Wednesday at the county’s voting location in the Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., in Elkhart.
“I wanted to vote, and I wanted to get it out of the way,” Krumwiede said.
Like Krumwiede, Chris Kern of Elkhart was motivated primarily by the mayoral race. He also voted early at the Lincoln Center while preparing for a tentative trip.
“I’m going out of the country. That’s the plan,” Kern said.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, a Democrat, is unchallenged in his bid for re-election this year.
Races for Elkhart and Goshen city council seats are also generating interest, according to Anderson.
Democrats and Republicans are running against each other for six of the Elkhart City Council’s nine seats, including all three at-large seats.
Goshen has five contested city council seats, including one with three candidates.
“You’ve got a three-candidate race in District 3 with Matt Schrock, Jennifer Shell and Rafael Correa,” Anderson said.
Schrock is the Republican candidate, Shell is the Democrat candidate and Correa is running as an independent.
The council’s two at-large seats are up for grabs with Republican incumbent Brett Weddell, Republican David Daugherty, Democrat incumbent Julia King and Democrat Charles Mumaw in the running.
Republican incumbent Doug Nisley faces Democrat Jonathan Neufeld in the second district, while Republican Mark Huser and Democrat Megan Eichorn are seeking the District Four seat being vacated by Democrat Julia Gautsche.
Democrat city councilman Adam Scharf is challenging Republican incumbent Angie McKee in the city clerk-treasurer’s race.
Bristol’s clerk-treasurer race is also contested as Republican Bonnie Frye faces Democrat Cathy Antonelli.
Republican Austin Turner faces American Free Soil Party candidate James Clifton for the 2nd Ward seat in Millersburg’s town council.
The county clerk’s office is still accepting applications for absentee ballots by mail, but the deadline to submit an application is noon Thursday.
Early in-person voting will remain open through Nov. 4, which is one day before Election Day.
Voters can cast ballots from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Center and at the County Administration Building in Goshen.
The hours changes next week, with the centers open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Oct. 25. Early voting will also be open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the voting locations in Goshen and Elkhart, as well as at First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., Nappanee.
The clerk’s office has further details about early voting at www.ElkhartCountyClerk.com/voter-info/absentee-info.
