SOUTH BEND — The autopsy results for Alexis Morales were released Monday, indicating her cause of death.
Morales, who was found deceased in her car on April 19, died as a result of a gunshot wound, South Bend police say.
Morales, of New Paris, and her 5-month-old son Messiah were reported missing on April 13. Friends told police she was last seen leaving Kelly Park, 750 Howard St., South Bend, around 6 p.m. April 12.
A Silver Alert was issued for the missing duo on April 18, resulting in her vehicle being found in the 400 block of South Bendix Drive in South Bend on April 19.
Morales was found dead inside the vehicle. Messiah was taken to the hospital. No further information is available on Messiah's condition.
During a press conference on on April 20, South Bend Police Department confirmed that Morales' death was being treated as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.