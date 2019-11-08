GOSHEN — A pilot from LaGrange was on an instructor training flight when a mechanical issue in his airplane forced him to make an emergency nighttime landing in a field near Goshen Thursday.
Nevin Hershberger, an instructor with Goshen airport-based New Horizons Aviation Inc., was flying the Cessna with another instructor, Gary “Joe” Sample of Goshen, while working toward earning his instrument instructor’s rating, said Roger Yoder, co-owner of New Horizons.
The two felt engine vibrations in the 1977 fixed-wing single-engine plane, and then the power cut, according to Yoder. Unable to keep the plane aloft and return to the airport, Hershberger had to make an emergency landing around 7 p.m., according to a report by Elkhart County police.
The evening sky was dark at the time, but the moon was out. That helped provide visibility for Hershberger to land the plane in a recently harvested corn field along C.R. 17 near C.R. 42, about five or six miles west of the Goshen Municipal Airport, Yoder said.
“Which is exactly what they should have done,” Yoder said. “They did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
Hershberger and Sample did not report any injuries after they were examined by paramedics at the scene, police said. The report showed the plane’s fuel tank had minor damage after the landing.
Yoder said the plane’s engine will undergo repair work at a maintenance facility following the mechanical failure.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. The case will include interviews with Hershberger and Sample, as well as examinations of the aircraft, maintenance and fuel records, FAA regional spokesoman Tony Molinaro said in an email.
Hershberger joined the New Horizons staff as a flight instructor in September, and had received his pilots ratings through the company over the past couple years, New Horizons posted on Facebook in September.
