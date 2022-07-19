ELKHART — Elkhart County has its first case of monkeypox and one probable case.
According to Elkhart County Health Department Administrator Melanie Sizemore, she could not release specifics about the patients involved because it could potentially be a HIPAA violation.
"We are not concerned about general community spread," she said. "There is a low transmission rate with monkeypox."
The Centers for Disease Control states on its website, cdc.gov, that after a person has been exposed to monkeypox, "there is an incubation period that lasts on average 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days."
Initial symptoms can include fever, malaise, headache, lymphadenophathy. A rash will develop within one to three days, but sometimes longer.
"The rash often begins on the face then spreads to other parts of the body," according to the CDC. "Lesions typically begin to develop simultaneously and evolve together on any given part of the body." However, there are reports of them developing out of sync.
There are four stages to lesions before the scab over and then they resolve themselves. A person is contagious until all of the scabs have fallen off, which can last between two to four weeks after rash onset.
"All monkeypox cases are transmitted through direct contact for an extended period," Sizemore said. "I cannot go into specifics about our case."
She said people can attend the Elkhart County 4-H Fair as planned.
"We are more concerned with the uptick in COVID than with monkeypox and the fair," she stated in an email. "Continue washing hands is our mitigation suggestion that works on both COVID and monkeypox."
The CDC provided additional input.
"Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus not commonly seen in the United States," the CDC said. "While we work to contain the current outbreak and study the virus, we want you to have information so you can make informed choices when you are in spaces or situations where monkeypox could be spread through close, intimate contact or during sex."
To learn more about monkeypox go online to www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.