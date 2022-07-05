GOSHEN — A crash Monday left a 45-year old man dead in Goshen.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Richard Smith, 45, of Goshen, was headed north on C.R. 31 in a 2012 Chrysler 300 in the area of C.R. 42.
Shawn Reed, 41, of South Bend, was traveling east on C. R. 42 at the same time in a 2006 Dodge Charger when he reportedly disregarded a stop sign, colliding into the driver's side door of Smith's vehicle.
Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. Reed was transported to Parkview Hospital for serious leg injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.