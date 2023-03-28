GOSHEN — Again this year, Model Elementary School students broke their record, ranking as one of the high-earning schools in the area for the Kids Heart Challenge, sponsored by the American Heart Association.
Now in its fifth year at the school, physical education teacher Terri Blosser runs the program through the month of February, with awards in March. Top earners got to smash a pie in the face of their homeroom teacher, and students who completed Finn’s Mission, got to spray aerosol string at administrators.
Throughout the month, Model students learned about children and adults with special hearts across the country and in their own school. Then there were physical education activities, such as jump roping and an obstacle course replicating the heart.
Students all learn hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation, signs of a stroke, among other things including how to keep hearts healthy with physical activity and good nutrition.
“We talk about ‘You never know,’” Blosser said. “You might be out with a grandparent, grandparent collapses, and recognizing the signs of a stroke and that that could happen to anybody.”
Top earners were second-grader Cambria Mielke, $2,084.15; fourth-grader Taavet Munoz, $1,099.16; and second-grader Ana Sofia Barahona, $560.42.
“It’s nice knowing you’ve helped out an association like this,” Munoz said.
As the top fundraiser, the school’s gym will be named in honor of Mielke for the entire next school year.
“People just kept donating,” Mielke said.
Mielke explained that her earnings came from an initial raising of about $1,000, that a co-worker of her mother’s matched.
The contributions from the three top winners, in addition to contributions from the many students involved and their supporters, helped the school bring in substantially more than last year’s already record-breaking total. Last year’s goal was set at $3,800 but students raised over $6,000. This year, the goal was positioned at $6,500, and again, students showed up in a big way, at $10,101.75.
Blosser and administrators are happy though when kids only bring in a dollar to support the American Heart Association, even holding a raffle to bring up someone lucky student’s totals to they could earn a prize keychain. Principal Troyer brought in $30 and six students were chosen.
“Anything you can do to help,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how big or small it is.”
A total of 28 students also completed the eight assignments for Finn’s Mission. Blosser said it’s a dramatic increase from last year’s seven. Students who completed Finn’s Mission include: Krystal Carillo, Isabella Schneider, Sophia Kauffman, Elian Ceron, Jordan Norment, Kristen Schneider, Cambria Mielke, Lian Carmona, Easton Kauffman, Quinten Kauffman, Logan Grantom, Hayleigh LaMunyon, Jazmin Lopez, Beau Barkes, Zoey Bjorkland, Sawyer Short, Taavet Munoz, Destiny Santillan, Bellamy Munoz, Finnick Munoz, Evan Lambdin, Leilani Santillan, Evalyn Dominguez, Keyleigh Shisler, Allie Shisler, Ahliyah Horn, Brigham Knight, and Phoebe Ten Have.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Blosser said.
To complete Finn’s Mission, students had to post on social media, provide a self-donation, a donation from someone else, watch and pass a CPR video and quiz, and a video and quiz for stroke, and register for the mission.
“It was things they had to do on their own time to complete those,” she said.
With so many students receiving the distinction for their hard work, the school had to divide the reward — shooting aerosol string at Master Teacher Ellen Longcor and Interim Principal Krista Troyer into groups, meaning the teachers were bombarded twice — once by second-graders, and a second time by a hoard of third- and fourth-graders.