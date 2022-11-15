GOSHEN — Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County has named its new CEO. The club announced on Tuesday that Model Elementary Principal Tami Hicks will take over for retiring CEO Kevin Deary on Dec. 5.
Deary leaves the club having served for 28 years at the Elkhart location, and Hicks enters with 17 years of experience in the public education sector, with unanimous approval from the Boys & Girls Club Board of Trustees.
"We are very excited to bring Tami on board as our new CEO,” said Board of Trustees Chair Toni Pauls. “Her skills in executive leadership, relationship building, and strategic development will serve the club well in years to come. Tami is a high-energy leader with a passion for kids and teens and she will engage that passion to serve our clubs and community."
Hicks brings with her years of experience working in education, including a history as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and ultimately principal of Model Elementary School. In 2021, Hicks was named Indiana Elementary School Principal of the Year for District 2. She worked collaboratively with her team, and in partnership with the City of Goshen to develop the Kid Mayor program for all fourth-grade students, piloting it at her home school at Model.
“I’m really excited about this,” Hicks said. “I’m honored and excited to begin my work with Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County I’m humbled by the fact that they’re entrusting me with this hugely successful organization.”
Hicks' responsibilities will include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development and stakeholder relationships, according to a press release issued by the club.
Hicks herself is a first-generation college student, graduating in 2005 from IUSB and beginning her tenure at Goshen Community Schools as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional at Merit Learning Center before teaching seventh-grade social studies at Goshen Middle School the following year and becoming master teacher at the school in 2011. She’s received numerous recognitions including the Lilly Endowment Teacher Appreciate Grant and Keizai Koho Fellowship Recipient and in 2014 was named assistant principal at the middle school before moving on to become principal at Model Elementary School.
“I'm really excited to work with teenagers again, too,” Hicks admitted, stating that one of her goals associated with her 100-day plan is to expand teen programs across the county and bring in additional members.
“I’m most excited about getting in there and starting and learning everything I’m going to need to know for this position and working alongside Kevin and with his mentorship and meeting my new team,” Hicks said.
Deary will remain a consultant for the club for 90 days following retirement from his position as CEO. Hicks also said she wants to get to know donors of the programs as well as the board, seeking to understand why they donate or serve in an effort to extend the opportunity to others.
“This organization has been cultivated by a team of deeply passionate individuals, board members and donors that believe in the mission to help all young people,” Hicks said. “This organization consists of an extremely talented team, with a long history of incredible achievements. My goal in leading this organization is to build upon its achievements while maintaining a high level of standards to expand our impact in Elkhart County.”
Hicks serves on the advisory council for the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) and is a member of the Goshen Noon Kiwanis.
I’m going to miss these kids and my staff here at Goshen Community Schools dearly,” she added. “My kids that are Model kids and club kids are incredibly excited. That’s been fun today. Now they’re like, ‘Are you going to be there on Mondays at the club because I have this and this and this that I do?’”
Hicks will begin her transition to CEO of the Boys & Girls Club on Dec. 5, training TOSA Krista Troyer as interim principal for the remainder of the school year, while Deary and the board train her. The hope, she said, is for the transitions to be as seamless as possible, with Christmas vacation for the school district beginning Dec. 16.
"Because of her growth as an administrator, I believe she is an excellent choice to lead the Boys & Girls Club now, and into the future," said Goshen Community School Superintendent Steve Hope. "While GCS certainly hates to lose her, we appreciate that her work will continue to have a positive impact on the children in our community."