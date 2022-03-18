GOSHEN — Students reached a new goal at Model Elementary School during the school’s annual Kids Heart Challenge in February.
February is American Heart Month and for the past five years, the school has worked with the American Heart Association to present students with important information about how to keep their hearts healthy and problems that can arise when the heart isn’t healthy.
“I think it’s an invaluable program to help the kids understand that health and wellbeing and taking care of your heart is really important,” said Model’s physical education teacher Terri Blosser
Elementary students used February to collect donations in support of the American Heart Association. This year’s goal was $3,800 with individual, class and grade level incentives such as choice day in PE, smashing a pie in their teacher and the PE teacher’s face, a pizza party, renaming the gym and a Team Kids Heart Health keychain.
Blosser led classes in second through fourth grade in the Kids Heart Challenge. Kindergarten and first-grade students worked on jump rope skills for “Jump Rope for Heart” but did not collect donations.
Students blew the goal away by raising $6,000.
Blosser said it’s the most they have ever been able to donate. In reaching the school’s overall goal of $3,800, students have earned the pleasure of having Model Principal Tami Hicks and Teacher on Special Assignment as principal’s assistant Krista Troyer to the hallway wall.
Students got information every week during PE class about kids with “special hearts” and learned about the importance of taking care of their hearts through various activities. Students had an opportunity to download the KHC App and could join online and earn badges by completing Finn’s Mission where they learned how to do “Hands Only” CPR, recognize signs of stroke, and make commitments to move more, drink more water, and complete various other challenges for badges.
“Some students, as well as some teachers, have family members and know people with ‘special hearts’ that have had heart issues and problems so we try to connect and bring that in to our month of February, which is national heart month,” Blosser said. “It helps remind us all that it’s a special time to think about other people that need help and our donations and what we do goes to a good cause to help others.”
During the first two weeks in PE, students worked on individual and team jump roping skills. In the third week, they recorded the names of those they were jumping for on the Tribute Wall in the gym. Students could also earn Jump Rope Ninja bracelets for jumping consecutive jumps in a row, much like earning Karate Belts. They also received mystery gifts from the American Heart Association for their donation levels.
For the first time this year, during the last week, Blosser set up a Heart Obstacle course for students. The students moved through the left and right sides of the heart and learned how the blood flows.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to focus on helping others and being understanding of others that have been through heart issues and problems,” Blosser said.
Next week Model students will have their grand finale celebrations of pie smashing and duct-taping.
