GOSHEN — When Model Elementary held its annual food drive Wednesday, it looked a bit different than in previous years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held as a drive-through event at the school, 412 S. Greene Road, officials stated in a recent news release.
Families pulled up with food donations in the trunks of their vehicles during the event, and Model’s Leadership students then unloaded the food onto carts and reloaded them directly into a van belonging to The Window, a faith-based organization that provides services to meet the essential needs of those with limited incomes.
After families dropped off their donations, they were able to stop and chat with Santa and let him know what they wanted for Christmas. Santa’s helpers sent them candy canes into their cars using Santa’s Special Candy Chute.
While the event was held for one hour, the line spanned the entire length of Model’s front drive, and remained steady for the entire hour, school officials stated.
All items donated went directly to The Window to help Goshen families in need.
