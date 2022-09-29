ELKHART — Tickets for a Michael Jackson tribute band go live at the Lerner Theatre on Friday.
MJ Live, known as the top Michael Jackson Tribute Concert, will perform Jackson’s biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and others.
The performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. March 3.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and special Lerner presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with code “MJ.”
Tickets range from $29.95 – $59.95.
For more information or to get tickets, call the Lerner Theatre at 574-293-4469, or visit the box office at 410 S. Main St. Tickets are also available online at www.thelerner.com.