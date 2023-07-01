Mitchell’s Honey Company works to increase health of bees

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part 1 of a 5-part series that will run each Saturday.
NEW PARIS — Behind a blue farm just off of C.R. 50, the hums and buzzes of 50 million honey bees can be heard.
A garden blooms and plants are scattered around the yard where the bees roam, even helping the quality of the crops of the farm behind them. These honey bees in New Paris are owned by Ethan Mitchell and used for his business, Mitchell’s Honey Co.
Although Mitchell grew up around his grandfather’s bee business, he didn’t start his own until 2015. Over the eight years, Mitchell’s Honey Co. has become the second largest bee operation in Indiana, and the fastest growing. He is the only bee keeper, but he has two honey tasters, also known as his kids, and people who help him collect honey when needed.
Along with honey, Mitchell also sells beeswax candles, queen bees and nucleus colonies, or nucs. The price of his honey and candles starts off at $3 and $2, respectively, but they range depending on the size. He sells queen bees for $145 and nucs for $170. His products can be found at a variety of stores in the area, including Maple City Market, The Barns at Nappanee and Crystal Springs Creamery.
Mitchell said each year as a commercial beekeeper is different, so it’s a constant learning experience.
“Some years bees will want to swarm more or multiply, and then another year goes by, and they’ll just want to make honey,” he said.
Mitchell is a leader in queen breeding and one of a handful of places in Indiana that does so. Breeding is one of his favorite parts of the process. He picks 3-day-old larvae fertilized by the queen, then he sets them vertically in queen cups, which tells the eggs to become queens.
Each November, Mitchell sends the bees to California to pollinate trees and be in pastures called holding yards. He goes out for a couple weeks in December and January to work with the bees. Then, he pulls bees from the holding yards to increase hives before coming back to work on honey production.
Mitchell said there is a high demand for honey, so he does his best to increase new hives each year. In a normal year, he produces 100 to 120 barrels of honey, and to keep up with the demand, he places a half-year supply in reserve.
“We do our best to keep strong healthy hives with local queen genetics,” he said. “Strong healthy hives going into winter help set the stage for a good honey crop the next year. As a farmer, we can’t control the weather, but if we can do our best to keep strong, healthy hives, that’s all we can do.”
The bees aren’t just for honey though. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, honey bees pollinate $15 billion worth of crops in the U.S., and according to the United Nations Environment Programme, one third of the world’s food is reliant on bees.
“If you don’t have healthy bees, you don’t have food,” Mitchell said.
One issue he has faced with bees is varroa mites, a parasitic mite that feeds on the fat of bees. Once bitten, the bees can acquire viruses that will infect the whole hive. This affects young bees, so they aren’t strong enough to make it through the winter.
To combat this, Mitchell has been working on improving their survival rates by breeding mite-resistant queens. He tries to outdo himself every year, increasing the number of colonies and the overall quality of his hives.
The more bees pollinate, the stronger they become to protect themselves from these viruses. Mitchell said people should also be aware of pesticide use and sprays on gardens. He said dusts are the worst because they can be brought back to the hive.
“We have a floral source problem, and the herbicides that [farmers] use on the field is kind of bad because they kill all the native flowers that bees can have that were there probably 20 years ago,” Mitchell said.
As a beekeeper, he must deal with the adversities of the bee industry. He said pastures are helpful because there are year-round sources for bees to forage on, so he tries to replenish flowers by giving land owners seeds to plant for the bees.
If possible, he said planting flowers or any pollinator habitat will help increase the quality of life for bees, and in response, the quality of food that comes from them.
To find one of Mitchell’s Honey Co.’s products, go to mitchellshoneycompany.com.