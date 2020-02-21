WARSAW — A search remains underway for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared from Warsaw two days ago.
The Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Ayden Elijah Adee Thursday as Kosciusko County police sought the boy.
Adee was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a black ball cap, a black and blue coat, a black vest and blue jeans, the alert shows. He was described as standing 5-feet-8-inches tall, 108 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Additionally, Adee possibly had a .40 caliber handgun, Kosciusko County police said in an email.
Sheriff’s Office personnel and Indiana conservation officers searched the area around Sellers Lake, near Ind. 13 south of Pierceton, using drones and search dogs to try and find Adee, police said.
The Silver Alert stated Adee is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.