NAPPANEE — The Nappanee girl who had been missing since about 3 a.m. Tuesday has been found.
The Silver Alert for Sara Shapland, 14, was canceled Thursday morning. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office requested the alert Tuesday, saying she was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.