PIERCETON — A 12-year-old boy who police had been searching for since Wednesday night has been found deceased.
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Christopher Francis said searchers found the body of Ayden Elijah Adee at 12:15 p.m. Friday. The body was found in a heavily wooded area near the intersection of C.R. 350 East and C.R. 500 South, which is near the Adee's home, a news release states.
The Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Adee on Thursday as Kosciusko County police searched for him. Police said Adee was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a black ball cap, a black and blue coat, a black vest and blue jeans, the alert shows. He was described as standing 5-feet-8-inches tall, 108 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Additionally, Adee possibly had a .40 caliber handgun in his possession, Kosciusko County police said in an email.
Sheriff’s office personnel and Indiana conservation officers originally searched the area around Sellers Lake, near Ind. 13 south of Pierceton, using drones and search dogs, police said.
On Friday, the searchers returned to the area, which is southwest of Pierceton and conducted their search using a grid pattern.
Police said the Kosciusko County coroner was called the scene to investigate the cause of Adee's death.
