GOSHEN — A 45-minute search for a missing girl raised concerns about a possible drowning near Goshen, but in the end, the child was found safe in her home Sunday.
Goshen police, Goshen firefighters and Elkhart County police responded to a call about the girl’s disappearance at the Ashton Pines apartment complex around 4:20 p.m.
As authorities searched the area, members of the fire department’s water rescue team joined the effort. They combed two ponds behind a block of apartment buildings in the complex, with emergency vehicles staged on Ashton Pines Drive, according to battalion chief Steffen Schrock.
But the girl was not located outside. Police said the girl was eventually found around 5:05 p.m. inside her family’s apartment in a closet. The girl was safe.
