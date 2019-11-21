UPDATE: Elkhart police report that the girl has been found.
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Brionna Gean Grant.
Grant, described as a white female, 5-feet 6-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police reported.
Her clothing description is unknown, but she might be wearing multicolored face mask.
Anyone with information on Grant is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or diall 911.
