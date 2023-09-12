NAPPANEE — At 7 p.m. Sept. 14 eight young women will compete for the title of Miss Apple Blossom.
The contest will take place at Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent/Depot Plaza.
A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to the Queen, a $750 scholarship to the first runner-up and a $500 scholarship to the second runner-up. Additionally, a cash award will be granted to the People’s Choice winner.
The newly crowned queen will participate at events throughout the four-day weekend, as well as represent Nappanee at the Indiana State Festivals Association Scholarship Pageant and area parade events.
This year's contestants include:
Amber Bost — Miss G & L Milford Self Storage
Amber Rochelle Bost, 22, is a senior at Midway University in Kentucky where she is majoring in Equestrian Science and Business Administration. At Midway University Amber is on the softball and equestrian hunt seat team. Bost is a member of the University’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization and equine club. While in the equine club she serves at the club historian. Bost's goal after graduating college is to be actively practicing veterinary medicine as a small and/or large animal veterinarian. In her free time, she is an avid snow skier and snowboarder. She enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoorsy. She also loves to work with and train her two dogs, and ride horses outside of the show ring.
Malloy Wood — Miss Wellington & Weddell Eye Care
Mallory Cherie Wood, 20, is a junior at Trine University where she is majoring in psychology with a minor in business. While at Trine, Wood plays in the orchestra and participates in track and field. Wood graduated from Goshen High School in 2021. While in high school, she was a 10-year 4-H member, was president of her 4-H club for three years, and was in student athletic council, National Honor Society, orchestra, Stay In Bounds, horse judging, was on the track and field team, also volunteering at track events. When she's home, she loves spending time with her family and her pony, Leo. Wood has been an active member of her community. In the future, she plans to be a child psychologist with her own practice and therapeutic riding stable.
Kayli Anglemyer — Miss Integrity Painting & Surface Pros
Kayli Cherie Anglemyer, 18, is a freshman at Bethel University where she is majoring in marketing. At Bethel, she is on the track and field team and the dive team. She is a 2023 graduate of Goshen High School. While in high school, Kayli was on the volleyball, swim and dive, and track teams. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, painting and puzzles. Anglemyer's ambition in life is to travel around the world. In the future, she would love to hike the Appalachian trail.
Brianna Stark — Miss In-Style Salon
Brianna M. Stark, 18, is a freshman at Purdue University majoring in veterinary science. She is a 2023 graduate of Northridge High School. While in high school, Stark was involved in show choir and cheerleading. She was a 10-year 4-H member, and during her 10 years she showed different livestock, including rabbits, goats, poultry, cats, and dairy feeder. Her hobbies include showing livestock, especially rabbits and poultry. Stark also enjoys crocheting and any type of arts and crafts. In the future Brianna plans to work in a vet clinic.
Nelly Mendez Hernandez — Miss Coppes Commons
Nelly Xitlalic Mendez Hernandez, 16, is a junior at NorthWood High School. In high school, Hernandez is involved in theater, show choir, and is the vice president of Bring Change to Mind. Bring Change to Mind is a club that specializes in bringing mental health awareness. Her future goal is to graduate from college with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and to work herself up to an executive director for a big company or business. She currently helps her mom and sister at Deysi’s Tacos located in Coppes Commons.
Daisie Thomas — Miss Sports Image Apparel
Daisie A. Thomas, 18, is a senior at NorthWood High School. She also attends the Elkhart Career Center for cosmetology. Thomas is on the high school soccer team. She plans to attend either the University of South Bend or Vincennes University to play soccer and to pursue her business degree. In her free time, she enjoys hair styling and manicuring nails on friends and family. Thomas' future goal is to own her own hair salon where she can help others.
Kloe Mills — Miss Fairmont Homes
Kloe Marie Mills, 16, is a junior at NorthWood High School. In high school, she is on the swim and dive team, where she is a varsity diver. Mills participates in the Amateur Athletic Union for diving. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. This past summer Mills spent her summer in the pool as she was a Nappanee lifeguard, taught swim lessons for younger children, and was awarded “Diver of the Week” at RipFest, a world class facility for diving. In her free time, Mills enjoys fishing, bowling, and making origami. She hopes one day to become a ultrasound technician in an OBGYN office.
Georgia Wiggins — Miss Plymouth Glass Co
Georgia Beth Wiggins, 19, is a sophomore at Indiana University of South Bend where she is majoring in video/new media studies and minoring in dance. Wiggins hopes someday to have a career in either of those areas where she can continue to be creative. On campus she is a member of the tap and kick line group, a member of the new media creatives student club, and is a desk clerk for IUSB housing and residence. When she is not busying dancing or creating TikTok reels, Georgia can be found working at the McCormick Creek Golf Course, and volunteering at the Acting ensemble and Reins of Life Inc.