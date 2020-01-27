Since the weather is insane now, it would be difficult to look out the window at any given time and guess the time of year. Snowstorm on Halloween? Heat wave at Christmas? Spring thaw and rainstorms in January? Check, check and check.
But one thing about winter never really changes, it is dreary and long. Cooking in the winter should be about warmth or heartiness, and if you are someone who attempts to purchase local, seasonal fare, then it also means adapting your menus to availability. It’s easy to plan a delicious, nutritious and colorful meal in the summer when the produce stands are overflowing, but to do so in the winter takes a little more forethought. A variety of beautiful and yummy winter meals are possible, and they don’t have to be all variations on meat and potatoes. Or chili. Or meat and potatoes. Or chili … How about rethinking salads for the winter months? Let’s start there.
Winter salads can’t rely on ripe tomatoes and delicate butter lettuce to make them shine. Instead hearty greens, salty cheese, dried fruit, and crunchy nuts are the secret weapons that will make winter salads delicious. To start, shop for the hearty greens, the crunchy chicories or the crisp cabbages that flourish in winter. Even chard and kale are delicious raw and abundant in the winter months. Buy small-leafed versions when you can find them or cut the leaves into bite-size pieces or, even better, ribbon-like shreds. (You can also go the slaw route with some delicious red cabbage) Then you can start piling on the flavors. The nice things about hearty greens is that they can stand up to strong flavors like salt, strong cheeses, olives, you name it.
Get creative with the add-ins. Think about your favorite crunchy seeds, nuts, croutons, pine nuts or vegetables and throw some of those in. If you’re a fan of sweet and savory together, this is a perfect time to be adventurous. Roasted beets are good to use, as are winter fruits like pears, oranges, clementines, kumquats or dates. Dried fruit like raisins, cranberries, or blueberries add texture and sweetness. Serve with or without your favorite winter dressing. If you have enough components to your recipe to satisfy the family’s appetites, you may be able to get away with cooking dinner without any actual cooking being involved. Wouldn’t that be a nice break? And your dinner could be all locally sourced, plus filling and nutritious, to boot. (If you do end up with a naysayer at your table, well … they know where the toaster is, don’t they?) Why not give the following recipe a try and see how it goes?
CITRUS SALAD
Ingredients:
3 cups chopped arugula
2 oranges, peeled and sliced
1 red grapefruit, peeled and sliced
1 avocado, diced
½ cup shelled, roasted and salted pistachios, chopped
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Add the arugula to the bottom of a platter and top with the oranges, grapefruit and avocados.
2. Sprinkle with pistachios and crumbled feta.
3. Whisk together the olive oil, white wine vinegar, maple syrup and some salt and pepper.
4. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve.
