According to ercofusa.com, 60 million metric tons of food is wasted in the U.S. every year, with an estimated value of $162 billion. A third of all the food is never consumed, and in the U.S. the equivalent of 20 lbs. of edible food, per person, per month goes uneaten.
I believe everyone has had the experience of purchasing beautiful, tempting produce in the store with the best of intentions, only to forget about it until it’s too late. This is so common, in fact, that people make jokes and memes about it. Time issues, stress, meals of convenience, and lapses in memory all contribute to the problem.
To make changes in this bad habit, first you must recognize it as a problem, and then you must make a concerted effort to change. I think it helps a lot of people if they think of in terms of money lost. It’s more tangible and it effects your budget. Picture throwing cash into the trash instead of wilted lettuce or rotten apples, and it may make a bigger impression.
An interesting thing about fruits and vegetables is that how you store them, and what you store them with, makes a big difference in their lifespan. Many produce a gas called ethylene that actively ages other non-ethylene producing fruits and veggies. The first step in your quest to waste less food should be to research these differences and educate yourself about the best storage methods. I can lay out some basics, but I won’t be able to cover every type of produce or answer every question.
The first and best tip is to stop stuffing your refrigerator’s produce drawers full to bursting. A crowded drawer reduces air flow and contributes to faster rotting. Another tip is to learn about the humidity settings in your refrigerator, if your fridge has them. One produce drawer should be a higher humidity setting and reserved for produce that enjoy moisture (typically the non-ethylene producers.) Examples include broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, eggplant, green beans, herbs, leafy greens, peppers and strawberries. The other drawer should have a lower humidity for the produce that dislike moisture and produce ethylene, such as apples, avocados, cantaloupes, figs, honeydew, kiwis, mangoes, papayas and pears.
Other produce does better outside of the fridge than in, and those fruits and veggies are going to be easiest for you to remember to use, because you’ll see them much more frequently. Room temperature produce include things like bananas, mangoes, papaya, persimmons, pineapple, pomegranates, and stone fruits.
If you can, remember to look in the kitchen before you go grocery shopping, so that you don’t buy duplicates. I’ve often had the kids or spouse send me a pic from inside the fridge, so I know what not to buy. Try to clean and prep you fresh produce as soon as you get home from the store, and research the best storage techniques for everything that you frequently purchase. For example, celery that’s chopped and stored in a container of water is going to stay much fresher than celery that’s allowed to wilt and dry out. And leafy greens that are kept with a piece of paper towel are going to last longer, because the paper towel will absorb excess moisture.
Other methods to reduce food waste include finding ways to use produce that might be imperfect or less than fresh. If you put in some time, you can learn drying, dehydrating, preserving, or pickling. You can also include less perfect produce in cooked meals like soups, stews, casseroles, and desserts. You can also turn most fruits into delicious jellies and jams. Finally, when fruits and veggies are past the point of normal use, consider using them to feed animals, who are much less picky, or consider learning to compost. Both options will keep the food from being wasted in a landfill, which will make you feel better about your choices.
