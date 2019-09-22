It would not be shocking to me if you had never heard of a fruit called the pawpaw, but I feel like everyone should know about it.
First, it’s the largest edible fruit native to North America. It can be cultivated on trees in your yard or in orchards. Pawpaw also grows wild in the woods.
Pawpaws are large, oval-shaped green fruit, weighing about a half-pound when fully grown. The inside of the fruit is yellow, and a custard-like consistency. Skin and seeds are bitter and should be discarded, but the edible flesh of the pawpaw is deliciously tropical in flavor, described as a cross between a mango and a banana. They are in season only from August to mid-October. You may be able to find one in your local farmer’s market or get lucky while foraging in the woods. If you do happen upon some, look for a clean, green exterior, a fruity smell, and the feel of a ripe peach.
Pawpaws grow naturally in 26 American states, from Michigan south to Louisiana, and along most of the East coast. They are especially populous in the Appalachian mountain range. Pawpaws were easy to find and very popular in the early 20th century. In fact, there are towns called Pawpaw in six states, including Indiana and Michigan. Because they were either cheap or free, they were often called “the poor man’s banana.” They were prevalent in low-income households as late as the 1950s and 1960s, but now are more of a rarity. They have a short window for ripeness, only a few days to a week, so they’re difficult to transport. That led farmers to cultivate hardier crops for sale, and many of the smaller cultivators aged and died around that time without a new generation taking over. Much of the land they had grown on was sold and developed.
Not only do pawpaws have that amazing tropical flavor and custard-like texture, they are also incredibly nutritious. They are high in potassium, vitamin C, magnesium, iron, and copper, as well as being a great source of several essential amino acids, riboflavin, calcium, and zinc. People familiar with the fruit, as well as chefs that use them in their restaurants all say that the best way to eat a pawpaw is fresh and raw, but they can also be swapped for bananas, mangos, or papaya in almost any recipe. When they ripen, they’ll last three days on the counter, and a week in the fridge. Many people puree the fruit and freeze it for later use as well.
Because of its texture, pawpaw lends itself amazingly well to jellies, jams, custards, pies, tarts, and especially sherbet or ice cream. Zingerman’s creamery in Ann Arbor, Michigan even has a very popular pawpaw gelato. Don’t be afraid to experiment with this yummy, versatile fruit. It’s a shame that they’re not more popular now, as they are made for the local weather and soil and would grow very easily. If you get the itch to plant some pawpaw trees in your yard, I’d encourage you to try it. You could help bring about the pawpaw renaissance.
