The other day I was having a conversation with a friend of mine named Evie. She is very into geology and she insisted on showing me her rock and geode collection, and how she takes rock samples with her tweezers. She even had this great book with big, colorful pictures of rocks, but we didn’t get that far into it because she had to take her medicine and go to bed.
Evie’s in kindergarten, but she can tell you about rocks like a pro. Point is, her book had the coolest little rock experiment in it that uses hot water, food coloring and different substances to grow crystals on eggshell halves. You can use things like salt, rock salt, sugar or borax, but apparently a substance that you can get in the cooking section of the store, called alum, is the best choice because it grows the coolest crystals. They look like real geodes. And that got me thinking about all the fun experiments kids can do with food and things you probably already have around the house.
Fun food science experiments are a great way to get your kids engaged in science and the perfect activity for a snow day when you’re all home and they’ve used up all their internet time.
Obviously, cooking itself is a science. We use different temperatures, tools and ingredients to change edible items on a molecular level. But to get the kids interested who may still be too young to cook, experiments with food are perfect. This week we are going to go over a fun, easy experiment that anyone can do, and then, because there are so many options, next week we’ll learn about one or two that you can also eat when you’re done.
A recent popular experiment/craft that kids were into is that whole making-slime-in-your-kitchen thing. While not technically made with food (I think) I just gonna get this one out of the way right off the bat. Do not make slime at home. If you do, you will then have children in your home who have slime.
There are some things to consider when planning food experiments. How many ingredients are there? How expensive would it be? How long will it take? How messy is it? You know your kitchen, budget, schedule, and kids better than anyone else, so plan accordingly. One of the most fun and simple experiments involves mixing a base (baking soda) and an acid (vinegar.) The resulting bubbling and fizzing is always fun, and it’s the basis for the ever-popular science fair staple, the papier-mâché volcano. But a simpler, cleaner and cooler experiment is a twist on that old classic, called the melting snowman. Especially appropriate if you’re at home for a snow day!
MELTING SNOWMAN
WHAT YOU NEED:
Conditioner
Baking soda
Vinegar
A baking sheet or large plate
Size-appropriate Snowman accessories of your choice
WHAT YOU DO:
Measure 3 cups of baking soda into a bowl
Add ½ cup of conditioner
Mix until snow forms
Shape snow into a snowman on a large plate or baking sheet
Decorate your snowman
Pour vinegar gently over the top and watch your snowman bubble, fizz and melt away!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.