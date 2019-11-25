Few people make cranberry dishes from scratch for Thanksgiving anymore, and that’s a shame. Not only are they a beautiful pop of color within an earth-toned menu, but they are also a lovely source of nutrition as well as zingy sweetness.
Cranberries are sometimes referred to as a “super food” because they contain so many vitamins and minerals, including: calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, vitamin C. and a range of B vitamins. They are also high in fiber and antioxidants.
Traditionally, cranberries have been used for hundreds of years to treat bladder and urinary tract infections, as well as everything from stomach complaints to scurvy. According to researchers at the Center for Oral Biology and Eastman Department of Dentistry at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, cranberries also help protect your oral health because they keep bacteria from adhering to your teeth. As always, if you’re considering changing your diet, consult a doctor first. Cranberries can have deleterious effects on people who take blood-thinners, or those who are prone to kidney stones.
On the table of someone adhering to a traditional menu, there may be a can of cranberry “sauce” but it’s just not the same as real cranberries. Even though the noise it makes when it comes out can be satisfying and fun, you’re still left with a can-shaped jelly-like substance that few people really want to eat. The solution to the cranberry dilemma may be as simple as finding a new and appetizing way to bring them to the table. The following super-healthy salad recipe from Sarah Bender can solve both your cranberry dilemma, and the question of how to make the salad appetizing. This sweet, refreshing salad can be made up to two days ahead, and all you must do is add arugula and oil when you’re ready to serve.
Fresh Cranberry Citrus Salad
Ingredients:
Cranberry Topper:
• 2 C. Fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed.
• 4 Oranges
• 2 Stalks celery, thinly sliced (1 cup)
• 1/2 Small red onion, finely chopped (1/3 cup)
• 2 T. Evaporated cane juice (unrefined sugar)
• 2 T. Fresh lemon juice.
• 1 t. Fresh ginger, grated
Salad Base:
• 1 5-ounce package baby arugula
• 1/4 C. Fresh mint leaves, chopped (optional)
• 2 T. Walnut or olive oil
Directions:
1. For cranberry topping, in food processor, cover and pulse cranberries several times to coarsely chop, or coarsely chop by hand.
2. Carefully remove peel from oranges and section over bowl to catch juice; add sections and juice to cranberries.
3. Stir in next five ingredients and refrigerate for at least one hour.
4. To finish and serve, toss arugula with mint (if using) and oil, then top with cranberry mixture. Optional additions include chèvre, feta and/or walnuts. Makes about 8 servings.
