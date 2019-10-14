When I say that apple cider is one of my favorite things in the world, I am not exaggerating. If I could bold and enlarge the word favorite, I would. It’s one of my favorite things about fall, one of the best flavors, and oh my, the smell of warm cider is insanely delicious. I have a friend named Robina who used to have mulled cider warming on the stove top when she’d have friends over in the fall. I suppose it could’ve been to add to the warm, homey atmosphere, but I’ve always believed it was her way of making sure I hung around indefinitely.
I’ve never fully understood why apple juice can be found year-round, but cider is typically a seasonal treat, when cider is so obviously superior. Apple cider is the raw, unfiltered juice, with the pulp and sediment intact. Apple juice, on the other hand, has all the solids removed, and then is pasteurized to prolong its shelf life. The juice has a much lighter taste than cider, and often has sugar added to it as well.
Apple cider can absolutely be made at home, and if you do, try Fuji or Gala apples for a sweeter cider, or McIntosh or Braeburn for a tarter flavor. Of course, there are so many places to purchase delicious cider in the area, that you need only try it yourself if you’re feeling like an adventurous pioneer. Apple cider can be enjoyed either cold or warm, and it can be frozen if you’d like to store it for longer periods. It also makes an amazing recipe ingredient in more things than you can probably imagine — breakfasts, entrées, candy, desserts, snacks, cocktails, you name it. I even saw an apple cider pulled pork recipe that sounds amazing. By searching online, you should be able to find recipes that will sound so tempting that you’ll forget all about the fall plague that is pumpkin spice.
You would think that my favorite apple cider recipes would be hot ones to combat the chilly fall temperatures, and while that is sometimes true, my latest favorite is a new take on a cold, tasty classic: the root beer float. I call it the Caramel Apple Cider Float and it is both easy and delicious. Find an apple cider that you like and fill a mug or glass about halfway with it. Add a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream, and then drizzle some caramel sauce over the top. Then just add a long spoon and straw. So easy! You can also tinker with and adapt the recipe however you’d like. Fancy a different flavor of ice cream? Go nuts! (Oh. You can also add nuts.) And toppings can be whatever you’d like as well. Try to think of things that pair well with apple, like cinnamon sugar, and you’re golden (delicious.) I love food puns. Enjoy.
Miranda Beverly is a freelance writer, editor and food enthusiast. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
