Rain or snow, frigid or balmy, the Nappanee Miracles at Main and Market parade and celebration will go on — and over the years event organizers and participants have seen all of those weather types but, as Mayor Phil Jenkins said, “People still come out.”
Parade line up begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Clark Street at the North Main Mennonite Church. While parade entrants are lining up, parade watchers are also lining up on both sides of Main and Market Streets in the center of downtown.
The parade begins at 7 p.m., with a strong focus on the true meaning of the season, organizers said. The parade generally lasts about 30 minutes and, after the parade, those who participated in the parade and viewing public gathers at the Downtown Pavilion, where hot cocoa and cookies await them.
Generally those who portrayed nativity figures — wise men, shepherds and the Holy Family — gather near the stage after the parade. At about 7:40, the mayor reads the Christmas story while candles are passed among the crowd for a candlelit sing-along of "Silent Night." The town Christmas tree is then lit for the first time.
More songs will be sung and lots of families gather around the Christmas tree for family pictures. The whole event takes about an hour.
There’s also a house lighting contest with judging to take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. There will be three cash prizes of $100, $75 or $50. Winners will also have a lawn decoration to place in their yard declaring their winnings. Winners will be announced Dec. 16 on Facebook.
For more information visit their website at www.miraclesatmainmarket.wixsite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.