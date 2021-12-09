GOSHEN — “Miracle on 34th Street” will be presented as a live radio play at Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Bristol Opera House for three performances Dec. 17, 18 and 19. The show is directed by Dave Dufour with Demarée Dufour-Noneman assisting, and with vocal direction by Liesl Bell. Costumes by Linda Wiesinger, and sound by Garry Cobbum.
Miracle on 34th Street is receiving special support from WVPE radio.
A synopsis provided by ECT reads, “When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl’s belief makes the difference in the ‘miracle.’”
This version of “Miracle on 34th Street” is adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith with added original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz. It will be performed as a radio play, with live sound effects and many of the voice “actors” playing a variety of roles. This will be the third radio play that Elkhart Civic Theatre has produced in recent Christmas seasons.
“The casts always have a great time recreating the look, feel, and sound of an old-time radio station,” the press release reads.
THE CAST
• Jeff Tryka as Kris Kringle
• Riley Becker as Susan
• Kelsey Crump as Doris Walker
• Caleb Tipton as Fred Gailey
• Brian Thomas as Shellhammer, Macy, and others
• Carl Weisinger as Alfred, Mara and others
Along with other characters played by:
• Cat Kristoff
• Kevin Becker
• Susan Arneaud
• Christina Horst
• Avi Setiawan
• Claire Noneman
For tickets, go to elkhartcivictheatre.org/miracle, or call 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons. Prices are $22 per adult, $20 per senior citizen and $16 per student.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is rated G.
Given the rise in cases in Elkhart County, and in accordance with CDC recommendations, ECT officials ask all patrons and volunteers (except performers) to wear a mask at performances. Those who do not have a mask can pick one up at the box office.
