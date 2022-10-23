ELKHART — Having earned the Gold with distinctions in music, visual and effect in Class B, the Concord Marching Minutemen will be advancing this weekend.
The Minutemen will be performing “On the Right Track” at this Saturday’s ISSMA Semi-State at Pike High School in Indianapolis.
“Our design team and Concord staff have worked very hard to develop a show that allows the students flourish,” said Minutemen Director Scott Spradling on Sunday by email. “The students have, in turn, worked very hard to prepare themselves for this Saturday’s show.”
Spradling added that even though this a competitive event, he feels that the band’s greatest challenge is performing to the best of their ability.
“Our motto with our train show is having a “one track mind” and the students has stayed focused on performing at their maximum ability,” he said.
To learn more, visit www.issma.net/mbinfo.php.