Antoniette Holt, Strategic Equity officer for the Indiana Office of Minority Health, speaks to about 20 nonprofit and community health organizations from Public Health Preparedness District 2 including St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, and Fulton counties regarding the grant program that is currently being offered by the Office of Minority Health on Thursday, May 5. Holt, along with a team of Indiana Department of Health leaders, are traveling the state to ensure that local leaders are aware of the grant, which will come to a close in June 2023.