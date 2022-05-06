ELKHART — The Indiana Department of Health’s Minority Health Coalition is pushing area organizations to submit their grant proposals for the Together We Will community-based mini grant which will end June 2023.
The Indiana Department of Education received a $34 million grant to support COVID-19 relief programming and vaccinations across the state. Of those funds, roughly $7 million went to the Indiana Minority Health Coalition.
“Once upon a time in the Office of Minority Health, getting resources was like getting a little drop here, little drop there and now because of COVID and everything, a lot of things have happened and it’s like a big firehose coming toward you as far as resources are concerned,” said Antoniette Holt, Strategic Equity Officer for the Indiana Office of Minority Health. “We want to make sure that it benefits the people that we serve.”
With such conviction, leaders in the Office of Minority Health are traveling the state bringing awareness to their grant opportunity in hopes that many organizations will apply. The Together We Will community-based mini grant offers between $10,000 to $75,000 toward community-based organizations working in eight pillars of community involvement.
Those pillars are: infant and maternity mortality; environmental justice; substance use disorder; mental health; COVID-19 hesitancy; access; violence; and structural and systematic barriers.
“I didn’t want to make it where nobody could apply for it,” Holt said. “I wasn’t trying to take anybody outside of what they’re already doing in our communities, but to enhance the opportunities. It’s not a quick fix, and it’s not a Band-Aid, but having these resources, while we have them, let’s take advantage while we can. Hopefully that will lead to sustainable things that we can do.”
Applicant organizations must be located in Indiana and may include local health departments, hospitals, faith-based organizations, government agencies, coordinating councils, recovery-oriented systems of care or recovery hubs, drug-free coalitions, minority health coalitions and other nonprofit organizations.
“When we were just three people and you were asking for money, I didn’t have it — but now I have it,” Holt said. “We want this money to help our communities.”
The Center for Disease Control awarded the initial funds in June 2021, and additional employees have been being hired since September. Close to $1 million has already been distributed since the grant opened for applications in January, among a handful of applications, including the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition. Nearly $4 million of grant funding is still available for community organizations.
“If there’s never been an opportunity, we have one right now and all the years that we have been in play to have monies that anybody and everybody can actually apply for, this has never happened,” said Tara Morris, executive director of the Elkhart County Minority Health Coalition.
Holt added that proposals can go over $75,000 if the need is proven.
In addition to the mini grant program, the Office of Minority Health, which thanks to the grant recently grew from a three-team operation to a 26-member team are looking for ways to bring long-term benefit to the state of Indiana.
“We were doing this when we just had three people, so imagine what we can do with 26,” Holt said.
James Carroll, faith-based outreach coordinator, moved into his position in September 2021. With a goal of engaging 200 faith-based organizations throughout the state of Indiana to partner with an initiative to explore the needs of faith-based organizations and develop a toolkit of resources.
“This is not just limited to Christian organizations," he said. "We also want to get Muslims, Jewish, Buddhists, whoever. We want to talk to different organizations, different faith groups and get as many people engaged as we can.”
He’s contacted roughly 260 organizations and is hoping, once his initiative is firmly in place, to have quarterly meetings to continue to grow opportunities and resources.
Then there’s Shamika Crowder, Community Health Worker Engagement coordinator, who’s in the process of hiring a 10-member team of community health workers to help her identify related needs in each of Indiana’s 10 Public Health Preparedness Districts. Last week, Celeste Fonseca of Merrillville was hired for the District 2 position.
“We don’t want this to just be something that’s here for the time period of this grant,” Crowder said. “We want this to be sustainable. We want the efforts that we’re putting forth to be continued past 2024. We want to see measurable outcomes. We want them to be sustained forever.”
For more information on the Together We Will mini grant, visit https://intogetherwewill.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.