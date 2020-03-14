GOSHEN — After years of planning, delays and a change in developers, construction of a new townhome development along the Goshen millrace is ready to move forward.
That’s the word from Scott Sivan, managing partner with Mishawaka-based INSITE Development LLC, the firm set to begin constructing the new townhomes later this year.
As planned, the new 16-unit modern townhomes development will be constructed just south of the Hawks Building on the east side of the millrace. Total private investment for the project has been quoted at about $4.2 million.
“So, the townhomes are now live to the public, meaning there’s a website, we have a showroom in Mishawaka, and all kinds of literature, brochures, floor plans and so forth, and also samples of cabinets, flooring, counter tops and all those kinds of things to host potential buyers to come in and sit down with us and really, in a way, be able to customize within a certain scope their individual home,” Sivan said of the development. “The reason we did it this way is, one, its a relatively new product type for the market, because they’re essentially two-family buildings. There are either two townhomes that are adjacent to each other, north and south, or two flats which are above and below each other.
“And the reason we’ve done this new version of products is, one, nobody has done condominium flats that aren’t in big buildings in this area, and we think there are a lot of potential buyers that would like to live not in an up and down house, but in a flat house,” he added. “So, this gives them the chance to do that. And, of course, there are plenty of buyers who would like to have a more traditional townhome.”
And, given the development’s close proximity to downtown Goshen, Sivan said he wanted to create a more dense, urban product for the site that is smaller by comparison to single family homes with large yards in subdivisions, but that still gives buyers the feeling of owning their own homes.
“So, it’s a configuration of urban, downtown, park accessibility, canal, the millrace, all those combined to kind of give us this configuration of what are essentially four different unit types,” Sivan said. “Two of them are around 2,200-square-foot livable. The small flat is a little over 1,400 livable square feet, and the large flat is around 2,600 livable square feet.”
Sivan noted that all proposed units will include two-car garages, as well as attics that are partially livable and partially storage.
“Then there will be decks at every level — first, second and third floors — so you have fantastic views from there. And also, unlike typical condominium buildings which are party wall, where you have one consistent row of buildings, our units are basically two units per building, but they’re separated so that you have light and air on three sides of your house that you wouldn’t normally have in this kind of condominium environment,” he said. “That was done to make it more livable, because we believe light and air is really important to quality of life, and also to have some separation from your neighbors. And a lot of people will be coming from houses, and probably almost everyone will be coming from a house that they’ve lived in for years. So, it’s more like the house they’re coming from than it would be if they were going to a typical townhome or something like that.”
As currently proposed, Sivan said the plan is to build each individual townhome as demand dictates, up to a total of 16 units on the site.
“So, we’re going to sell them from the paper, as it used to be called, meaning off the screen in the sense that we’re going to bring the buyers in, these are the floor plans, these are the elevations, these are the spaces, these are the choices you have in terms of color, and counter tops, and cabinet types and all of that,” Sivan said of the sales process. “There are certain modifications we’re willing to make from the design and finish point of view, and we might be willing to make more accommodations if someone wants it that might be outside of our range that we can discuss. But, we decided to do it this way rather than build right away because we really wanted to get a feeling of what the market really wants, what the buyers are really looking for, to be sure that we’re giving them the product they want.”
Baring any unforeseen issues, Sivan said from the time a buyer agrees to purchase one of the new townhomes at the site, his goal is to have the keys to that new home in their hands within 12 to 15 months.
“So, we’re going to build on demand. As we get buyers, we’re going to build for them. And what I’m hoping is that this is not only going to give the buyers a chance to customize their home, but it’s also going to give the overall site a little bit more individuality,” Sivan said. “Typically, when you live in a multi-family building, even if it’s a condominium building, from the outside it’s uniform. In this case, we’re going to be willing to modify enough that each person will feel that this is their unique home. So, the whole intent is to give everybody as much chance to have influence on their home as possible.”
Given the customizable nature of the units, Sivan said prices will change depending on the size and options selected, though he currently anticipates prices falling somewhere in the low $300,000 for the smallest unit, and the higher $400,000 for the largest unit.
“And when people call in for their particular unit, we’ll obviously be prepared to give them the specific price,” he added.
As for when he anticipates breaking ground on the first units at the site, Sivan said it depends on demand, though he anticipates work on the first units at the site beginning sometime this fall.
“I figure from the time someone walks in the door until we really sign a contract probably is going to be four to six weeks, because it’s a lot of things to work through, from mortgages, to appraisals, to the details of their building, etc. And then it probably takes us between three to four and a half months to draw the drawings and get permission, and then we start building,” he said. “So, I would say more likely the early fall is when we would actually be able to start building.”
For more information on the millrace townhomes development, visit www.livemillrace.com.
HAWKS NORTH
In addition to the townhomes development, Sivan also provided an update on INSITE’s ongoing redevelopment of the north half of the Hawks Building into apartments or condominiums at a cost of about $3.6 million.
“The Hawks is good. We’re plowing away. We’re about 30% complete in construction,” Sivan said of the development. “We have a little slowdown because we’ve made some changes. We have a primary office tenant, Abonmarche Consultants. So, with them, we made some changes, and we made some changes to the unit mix, which is done, and part of the construction process. So, that slowed us a bit. Right now, I would say we expect Abonmarche to be in there by June, and the residential tenants to be able to move in by August.”
In addition to Abonmarche, which will have an office on the building’s second floor, the remainder of the building is being converted into 19 rental units, as well as a community space, Sivan said.
“And there might be a cafe in there,” he added. “We don’t have a tenant for it. We haven’t really tried. We might run it ourselves. But, we have essentially a space we can fit out as a cafe. And in the future then we plan to put in an Art Park, which will be north of the building. So, I think it will be a fantastic place to live.”
As planned, Sivan said cost for a rental unit at the site will start at around $1,100 a month, depending on the unit and floor.
“And the larger units, because there are one- and two-bedrooms and a couple of studios, will be in the $1,500 range,” he added. “So, it’s primarily one- and two-bedrooms, with a couple studios mixed in as well.”
RIVER ART
In rounding out his updates, Sivan also spoke briefly on INSITE’s planned construction of a four-story, 40-unit upscale apartment building, coined “River Art”, just north of the Hawks Building near the intersection of South Third and Jefferson streets.
“Because we’ve got so much going on — we’re building in Hawks, we’re going to start hopefully working on a building process with the townhomes, and we also have another project going on in Mishawaka right now — we decided to be realistic and put that on hold,” Sivan said. “So, I would say around the end of this summer, early fall, we’ll pick it up. It needs a few more months of design and documentation work before we would start to construct. So, best case scenario, I would say we start to construct this time next year.”
Total cost for construction of the new building has been quoted at about $11 million.
