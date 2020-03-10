NAPPANEE — In addition to many of the city’s water mains being more than 120 years old and starting to have frequent breaks, the city is nearing capacity for water storage, which is why the Nappanee Board of Works members are considering a $6.9 million water improvement project.
At the board’s public hearing Monday, Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers went over the first draft of the preliminary engineering report and summary of the project.
“The primary purpose of the report is essentially to recommend improvements that will provide customers with consistent high quality source of drinking water and additional elevated storage for current and future growth,” he said.
Officials are concentrating on the oldest mains in the city, which are from the 1890s, resulting in a lot of frequent breaks and loss of water to customers during repairs. Because the city is planning on a State Revolving Fund loan to fund the project, Robarge said they were required to look at several options.
He broke down the project into segments with the U.S. 6 and Ind. 19 water mains in one segment, Locke and Centennial Streets water main in a second, water service line replacements a third and new water tower the fourth part.
For the U.S. 6 and Ind. 19 water mains, the four options included taking no action, which he said was not feasible due to the frequent breaks and “also challenging for fire protection;” replacing the 4-inch main with a 6-inch main, which he said would “suffice” but would not leave room for expansion; replacing the 4-inch main with a 12-inch main, which was done in other parts of town; or to go with a trenchless alternative, which he said was also not feasible with the age of the pipe and the fact that they would need to put in a temporary main.
The options for Locke & Centennial were to take no action; replace it with a new 4-inch main; replace it with a 6-inch main; or go to a trenchless main.
The airport to Miriam Street water tank options include taking no action, which wouldn’t support future growth and is risky as the city is at near capacity for storage; putting up a new 750,000-gallon tank at the airport and demolishing the Miriam Street tank; putting up a 650,000-gallon tank at the airport and raising the existing Miriam Street tank; or putting up a new 750,000-gallon tank at the airport and recoating the Miriam Street tank, which is not feasible because it could cause water degradation.
Robarge said Commonwealth’s recommended actions are to replace the water main on U.S. 6 and Ind. 19 with a 12-inch main matching the new existing main; replacing the 4-inch Locke & Centennial water main with a 6-inch main; replacing the presumed lead pipe water service line in those areas and putting in a new 600,000-gallon water tank at the airport; and elevating and recoating the Miriam Street tank.
Robarge discussed the environmental impacts of each option and showed there would be no environmental impacts beyond stirring up some dust when earth is moved.
THE COST
He said the estimated cost for the water main replacements and water tank additions and improvements is $6,985,896 and, for the lead remediation service line replacement, $1,588,000. However, Robarge reminded the board that replacing the water service line would be covered under the interest on the SRF loan so there would be no out of pocket cost for the city.
Board member Wayne Scheumann said he had concerns about the first draft, mainly that it was missing figures for grant funding and the listed anticipated rate increase. Robarge explained there was no grant money listed because until the board approves the plan, they can’t submit it for grant and the rates are just a visual and show what it could be without any outside funding. Robarge reminded him that Baker Tilly was the funding expert and is confident there will be several funding options available. He said he could put a change in the final draft, making note of those things.
Scheumann said he was happy with the recommended actions and was OK with approving it pending changes in the language.
The board approved the resolution authorizing the recommended water improvement project and also approved an additional resolution authorizing a representative for the project, which is Mayor Phil Jenkins.
CHANGE ORDER
The board approved a change order for the Long Term Control Plan Division D in the amount of $2,801.40. Robarge explained the change order was related to the clarifying drain line that drains clean water to the Ultraviolet structure.
He said that when engineering projects, “We do our best but can’t always tell everything that’s underground.”
In this case, they found a fitting that “had no reason for being there” and they learned the line was not capped and needed to be. Aside from the additional cost, the change order would also add 10 more days to the project.
BAKER-TILLY AGREEMENTS
The board approved two agreements with Baker-Tilly. The first was for a review of payroll. Jenkins said city officials wanted to make sure everything was as it should be. He said they discovered some things since Jeff Knight took over as clerk-treasurer and they were aware of some earlier problems.
Knight added they would go back to 2017 when the city made the shift to the new system and when the council was aware there were some issues. They would work on an hourly rate up to $10,000.
The other agreement is for Baker-Tilly is to work on the revenue bond and rates for the new water improvement project.
APPEAL TO RESIDENTS
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber made an appeal to residents that when they receive a letter from the utility department asking them to call to make an appointment for a city employee to come in and change out their water meter, that they respond to the letter.
“We’d really appreciate it they’d call the office and set an appointment,” he said, adding that they’ve made several calls to residents and are now sending out letters.
Gerber also thanked the other departments and the Indiana Department of Transportation for their assistance during a recent water main break on U.S. 6 so they were able to efficiently get the break fixed and the road re-opened later that afternoon.
In other business, the board:
• Approved having R&R Visual to locate sewer lateral at a cost of $15,000.
• Approved moving Justin Miller from regular firefighter to reserve firefighter effective March 1.
• Approved closing Randolph Street on March 10 and 11 while an emergency sewer repair is taking place.
• Heard from Emergency Medical Services Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. that he received guidelines from the Elkhart County Health Department regarding the coronavirus outbreak and felt the city was prepared.
