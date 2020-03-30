GOSHEN — Plans for a major overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the tune of about $19 million were finalized Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a contract with Kokosing Industrial Inc. for construction of the planned Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project at a cost of $18,989,000. Kokosing was the low bidder for the project.
Unsuccessful in their bids for the project were: Shook Construction with a bid of $19.8 million; Anchor Construction LLC with a bid of $20.85 million; and Williams Brothers Construction with a bid of $21.48 million.
As planned, the wastewater treatment plant improvements include: replacement of the raw sewage pumps at the plant, which date back to the 1970s; replacement of the primary clarifiers, which date back to the 1960s; complete replacement of the flights and mechanisms that skim floatables off the sewage; expanding the facility’s aeration tank system; installing a new, variable speed and more energy efficient blower system; replacement of the facility’s outdated boilers; and replacement of the plant’s existing lagoon with a new dewatering building for the plant’s biosolids.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the project will be funded through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, which is a state agency administered by the Indiana Finance Authority that provides low-interest loans to municipalities for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure improvement projects.
Sailor noted that construction on the project is expected to start in the spring and continue for approximately two years.
ROCK RUN IMPROVEMENTS
Also Monday, board members approved a contract with low bidder Selge Construction Co. Inc. for the planned Rock Run sewer improvement project at a cost of $1,729,736.
Also submitting unsuccessful bids for the project were: HRP Construction Inc. with a total bid of $1.94 million; and Niblock Excavating Inc. with a bid of $2.8 million.
As planned, the Rock Run sewer improvement project involves sewer replacement along Rock Run Creek running from First Street over to Fifth Street.
Construction on the project is slated to begin this spring.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Austin M. Everage from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of sergeant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approve the sale of a city-owned property at 1201 College Ave. to Robert Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell and Theresa Sailor at a cost of $100,000.
• Approved a contract with Lightbox LLC to assist the city with public service announcements and social media management during the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Work will be on an as needed basis at a rate of $60 per hour, for a total amount not to exceed $15,000.
• Approved the closure of Wilson Avenue between Murray and Lafayette streets from Monday through Friday to allow the Goshen Water and Sewer Department to replace catch basins and repair a sink hole located at 1216 Wilson Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.