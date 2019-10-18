SYRACUSE — Council members unanimously passed a $4.9 million budget for 2020 Tuesday.
The total budget is $4,173,220 with an additional $782,520 in economic development tax and Tax Increment Finance funds for a total budget of $4,955,720. The town is expecting a tax levy of $2,163,758 and a tax rate of $1.02 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The 2020 budget is $103,640 more than the current year’s budget of $4,069,580. There was an increase in the general budget, which includes the town manager’s budget, the clerk-treasurer’s budget and the police budget to $2.09 million from last year’s $1.97 million but a decrease in the local road and street budget, which was $200,000 last year and $85,000 this year. Increases in the budget were due to pay raise, insurance costs and Public Employee Retirement Fund costs.
The Motor Vehicle Highway budget is $959,000 and the Parks budget is $503,420.
Ordinances Passed and Discussed
The council passed a couple of ordinances, including a transfer of funds ordinance from liability insurance fund to health and life insurance funds.
They also passed two amendments to the town code. One ordinance will increase the amount of deposit for permits for excavation from $250 to $500. Noe said he thought it was easier for contractors to lose the $250 deposit than coming back and fixing the road so he hoped increasing the deposit would correct that.
The other ordinance passed added an additional handicapped parking space on the southwest corner of East Main and North Harrison in front of the library.
Ordinances became a subject of discussion later in the meeting as Musser first brought up researching whether the town should be charging for building permits. Council member Larry Siegel said they needed to first clarify when a building permit is required.
Council member Paul Stoelting said he thought they should reconsider the ordinance passed about six months ago restricting parking on one side of a street. He said he wasn’t sure all the streets should’ve been included. Stoelting said there were times in the summer he couldn’t park in front of his own house because boats and trailers took up more space on the street than cars.
He was told the ordinance was not enacted for parking purposes but rather for fire and emergency medical response purposes. Police chief Jim Layne and fire chief Mickey Scott reminded them the fire apparatus and ambulances struggled to get down those streets or open their doors with vehicles parked on both sides of the street.
“In order to enforce it, we had to make it the same everywhere,” and also to help with traffic flow, Layne said.
He added that while they were talking about ordinances, he felt the town’s ordinances as a whole needed to be revisited.
“With all the ordinances that have been passed over the years, being able to enforce them is nil. It’s very vague,” he said. “And if we write a citation and they don’t pay the fine where do we go from there?”
He said he wanted to talk to other communities and see how they handle it since they don’t have a town court. He suggested writing into the ordinances that offenders would need to pay the court costs if they have to take them to small claims court.
Layne said he would work on that with Noe and the clerk-treasurer over the winter with the goal of bringing uniformity and enforceability to the ordinances.
Tobacco Free Coalition
Heidi Blake of Kosciusko County Tobacco Free Coalition returned to the council to give another presentation about making Syracuse a tobacco- and smoke-free air community. She showed council members bags containing 600 cigarette butts she collected with the chamber of commerce staff and youth coalition in downtown Syracuse. She reminded the council that cigarette butts can go right into the storm sewers and lakes.
She provided council members with copies of model ordinances to consider adopting. Blake said communities that are smoke free have economic growth because businesses want to locate there. She said since the state law gives exemptions to veteran’s clubs and bars, that’s where the coalition wants to focus.
That statement had council member Bill Musser asking where one’s rights come in to play.
“You’re taking my rights away if I want to go into a bar and smoke,” he said. “We have rights in America. You can’t take everything away.”
A discussion started of how everyone pays the price in one way or another for smokers. President Larry Martindale asked how many communities in Kosciusko County have enacted this policy and Blake said none. Musser asked if Syracuse was the only council she was presenting to and, when she responded yes, he asked why. She said because the town manager supported it and also because of the lakes in the community.
Community Crossing Grant
Town manager Mike Noe informed the council the town was awarded a Community Crossing Grant in the amount of $339,597.75 with the town matching $113,996.25. He said that gives the town more than $450,000 to repair streets and sidewalks.
“I’m excited about that,” he said.
In other business the council:
• Approved the purchase of a fully-equipped 2019 Dodge Durango demo vehicle from John Jones of Salem, Indiana, at the cost of $39,498. Insurance will pay $26,338.42 for the vehicle that was totaled with $16,000 going toward paying off the original lease.
• Approved updating water meter equipment at a cost of $12,000.
• Siegel brought a request from Oakwood residents who want more lighting. He said the Parent family said the town could utilize the existing lights as long as the town paid the electric bill. Council members agreed to repair the lights as needed, pay the electric bill and eventually convert to LED for cost savings.
• Noe commended town employees for the teamwork exhibited during recent water main break, including wastewater, water, police and clerk’s office employees.
• Heard upcoming parks department events, include the indoor garage sale Saturday. The Haunted Thrill at Crosson Mill will take place Oct. 25, 26 and 31.
• Renea Salyer, the new chamber of commerce director, introduced herself to the council and expressed her willingness to partner with them.
