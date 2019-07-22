'Million Dollar' main dish, cheese truffles win Dairy Delicious

GOSHEN — Eight exhibitors participated in the Dairy Delicious open class competition, with 11 entries submitted in party foods and main dishes, but only one entry from each category would take home the grand prize Monday.
The winners were: main dish — Karen Meade, Goshen, with her Million Dollar Chicken Alfredo Bake; and party foods — Carolynn Riddle, Goshen, with Cheese Truffles.
MAIN DISH
FIRST PLACE
MILLION DOLLAR CHICKEN ALFREDO BAKE
Karen Meade, Goshen
1 lb. pasta (ziti, penne, fusilli)
5 T. butter
6-8 garlic cloves, minced
1/3 c. flour
2 c. chicken broth
3 c. half & half
4 oz. cream cheese
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 c. chicken (rotisserie)
2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
6-8 slices Parmesan cheese
1 c. sour cream
1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
Cook pasta until al dente according to package — don’t overcook. Strain and rinse with cold water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish, set aside. While pasta is cooking, make alfredo sauce. Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Whisk in flour and garlic. Cook while stirring for 2 minutes. Turn heat to low, gradually whisk in half & half, chicken broth and all spices and seasonings. Bring to boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, whisking occasionally until thickened (about 5-10 minutes). Remove from heat. Whisk in cream cheese and Parmesan cheese until melted. Stir in chicken and pasta and toss until evenly coated. Pour half of mixture into prepared baking dish and spread in even layer. Layer with provolone cheese followed by even layer of sour cream. Pour remaining pasta over sour cream and spread into even layer. Sprinkle with 1 c. mozzarella cheese. Bake uncovered 25-30 minutes or until bubbly. Let sit 5-10 minutes before serving.
SECOND PLACE
PUMPKIN SAUSAGE SOUP
Carolynn Riddle, Goshen
1 lb. bulk Italian sausage
3 T. butter
2 c. sliced fresh mushrooms
1 medium onion, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, or 2 tsp. jarred minced garlic
1 container (32 oz.) unsalted chicken stock or broth
1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
1 T. sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. ground turmeric
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 – 1/2 tsp.ground nutmeg
1/2 c. heavy whipping cream or half & half
1/3 c. cold water
1/3 c. cornstarch
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Cook sausage over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink. Drain and set aside in a separate bowl. Meanwhile, melt butter and cook mushrooms and onions until tender in a soup pot. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add stock, pumpkin, sugar, seasonings and cooked sausage. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.
Stir in cream. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened (1-2 minutes). Add cheese, cook, and stir until melted. Yields eight 1 1/2 c. servings.
THIRD PLACE
CREAM CHEESE CRANBERRY MUFFINS
Christine Wiederman, Elkhart
1 c. butter, softened
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 c. sugar
4 eggs
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 c. all-purpose flour
1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
2 c. fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Drizzle:
2 c. confectioner’s sugar
3 T. 2% milk
In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs (one at a time) beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into creamed mixture just until moistened. Fold in cranberries and pecans.
Fill greased or paper-lined muffins cups three-fourths full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cook in pan for 5 minutes before removing to wire rack. Combine confectioner’s sugar and milk; drizzle over muffins.
PARTY FOODS
FIRST PLACE
CHEESE TRUFFLES
Carolynn Riddle, Goshen
2 tsp. butter
2 T. minced shallots
Pinch of salt
1 c. (4 oz.) Monterey Jack cheese, broken into chunks
1 c. (4 oz.) white sharp cheddar cheese, broken into chunks
2-1/2 T. unsalted butter
1-1/2 tsp. half & half
1 T. finely minced celery
Pinch of cayenne
1/4 c. fine dried bread crumbs
1 T. freshly minced parsley
Melt butter in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the shallots and season with salt. Sauté until the shallots are tender. Set aside to cool. Place the cheeses, butter and half & half in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is smooth. Transfer the cheese mixture to a medium bowl and stir in the shallots, celery and cayenne. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Combine the bread crumbs and parsley in a separate bowl. Form the cheese mixture into 24 balls. Roll the balls in the bread crumb mixture. Serve at room temperature. Serve with crackers. Yields 24 truffles. It may also be made in a large ball and served with crackers.
SECOND PLACE
CREAMY CHEESE SPREAD
Nancy Hoover, Goshen
1-8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
2 T. apple cider vinegar
2 tsp. garlic powder (or to taste)
1 jar Kraft Old English cheese
1 jar Kraft Roka Blue Cheese Spread
Blend well by hand or with a hand mixer. Makes approximately 2 cups or enough to fill a small Tupperware bowl.
THIRD PLACE
CARROT CAKE
Denise Sexton, Elkhart
2 c. flour
2 c. sugar
1-1/4 c. oil
1/2 c. milk
2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
3 eggs
1 can drained crushed pineapple
1 c. shredded coconut
1 c. chopped walnuts
2 c. shredded raw carrots
Cream Cheese Frosting:
1 pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
2 tsp. vanilla
2-1/2 c. powdered sugar
Topping:
1/4 c. finely chopped walnuts
2 T. brown sugar
Combine flour, sugar, oil, milk, soda, vanilla, salt and cinnamon. Beat three eggs well and add into flour mixture; beat until smooth. Add in pineapple, coconut, walnuts and carrots. Blend until smooth by hand. Pour batter into greased cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Let cool before frosting.
For frosting, mix together cream cheese and butter. Add vanilla and powdered sugar. Beat well. Frost cake. For topping, mix together walnuts and sugar and put on top of frosting.
