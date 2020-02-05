GOSHEN — Planned improvements to College Avenue running east from U.S. 33 to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks got the initial green light Tuesday by members of the Goshen City Council.
At their meeting, council members approved a project coordination contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation for the planned College Avenue auxiliary lanes project.
According to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, this federally funded project consists of widening and adding a center turn lane on College Avenue from the U.S. 33 intersection east to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, as well as a 10-foot multi-use pedestrian path running the length of the improved roadway on the north side.
“So, the idea is that it will help with traffic, because it gets pretty backed up at certain times of the day, so helping with congestion and people turning in and out of driveways and roads through there,” Biek said. “And there will also be a 10-foot bike lane on the north side of the roadway. So, it should improve pedestrian traffic, and trying to connect our trails, and hopefully encourage people to bike to the industrial park, and to work, and to the neighborhoods and things like that.”
According to the approved contract, total cost of the project, including design, right of way acquisition, construction and inspection is currently estimated at about $5.5 million
Speaking to the project’s funding, Biek noted the city recently applied for and received approval from INDOT for federal funds for the project, with INDOT agreeing to pay 80% of all eligible project costs, and the city 20%. However, she went on to note that the maximum amount of federal aid funds currently allocated to the project comes to $985,600.
As such, the Goshen Redevelopment Commission has agreed to fund the city’s share of the project cost, including any cost in excess of the city’s 20% of eligible project costs that are not covered by federal funds, she explained.
“Given the current level of federal aid funds allocated, the city’s share of the cost for this project is $4,446,550 if the project is completed at the estimated cost of $5,452,150,” the contract states.
The contract was approved unanimously.
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, design firm American Structurepoint has been selected to design the College Avenue project and INDOT has approved the selection.
As for actual construction of the project, Brinson noted work is expected to begin sometime in 2025.
INTERSECTION UPGRADE
In related news, Biek noted that a planned redesign of the College Avenue/U.S. 33 intersection is set to be bid this month.
“That is a state project, and they’re anticipating utility relocation and clearing this year, and then the major part of construction would be done next year,” Biek said of the plan. “That project includes added turn lanes, lengthening the turn lanes, improving the turn radii, and adding some left turn arrows at the intersection.”
Several years back, a roundabout had been considered for the intersection, though that plan has since been discarded, she explained.
“So, it’ll be an improved intersection instead,” she said. “And then our part of it would be to continue that on from their project. So, they’ll be doing U.S. 33 and College, and lengthening the turn lanes. Then when that’s done, we would be kind of connecting to where they’re widening and taking it to the east to the railroad.”
