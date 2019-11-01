MILLERSBURG — Voters in the Town Council’s 2nd Ward will have a choice of two candidates on their ballots Tuesday.
The Rev. Dr. James Walter Clifton is the American Free Soil Party candidate and Austin Turner is the Republican candidate.
Clifton is married to the Rev. Donna Kay Clifton. They are the parents of a daughter. Clifton is the semi-retired pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Fish Lake and as a psychiatric social worker.
Turner did not respond to The Goshen News questionnaire.
Q&A
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Millersburg Town Council?
CLIFTON: I believe I am more than adequately qualified to serve as a member of the Millersburg Town Council by virtue of my experience that includes previous service as a member of a village council as well as having served on its planning commission. I have also served in various capacities in local, state, and national campaigns. My experience as a pastor, notary public, locksmith, psychotherapist, marriage and family therapist, addictions therapist and community health specialist, have all afforded me the opportunities to effectively interact with various segments of society helping solve a variety of problems.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Millersburg Town Council.
CLIFTON: I understand the frustrations of the citizens of Millersburg who feel their elected officials have taken a somewhat laissez-faire approach regarding their concerns. If elected, I will proactively and laboriously research each issue brought before the Council and explore pragmatic solutions that are mutually agreeable to all concerned. Issues I will immediately focus on are drainage, slum lords, more timely and efficient municipal services, and a more streamlined budget. I will have office hours at the Town Hall and I will have a Facebook page keeping the citizens informed about all decisions made at Council meetings.
What else would you like the voters to know about your candidacy and the Town Council.
CLIFTON: The most critical issue facing the voters of Millersburg is a lack of confidence in their local government. In order for a municipality to function efficiently and to provide the most efficacy for its citizenry, the taxpayers must have faith in their elected leaders. This trust will create citizen involvement producing mutual cooperation in solving problems and addressing concerns. I will restore that confidence by viewing my office as one that belongs to the taxpayers and will do more than serve in a perfunctory manner. I will restore that trust and confidence by working assiduously and expeditiously on behalf of all citizens of Millersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.