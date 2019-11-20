MILLERSBURG — A Millersburg man died Wednesday evening following a three-vehicle crash south of Millersburg in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County police, a four-door 2007 Honda driven by Dzevad Sahbazovic, 45, Granger, was traveling north on U.S. 33 near the intersection of C.R. 146 around 5:44 p.m.
A four-door 2012 Ford driven by Dave Hartzler, 54, Millersburg, was traveling north on U.S. 33 near the intersection of C.R. 146, ahead of Sahbazovic’s vehicle. Hartzler stopped his vehicle to turn left onto C.R. 146 from U.S. 33, waiting for southbound traffic to clear before turning, according to a crash report.
The front end of Sahbazovic’s vehicle struck the rear end of Hartzler’s vehicle, pushing Hartzler’s vehicle into the southbound lane, where the front end of a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by Brett Faulkner, 59, Syracuse, struck the passenger side of Hartzler’s vehicle.
Hartzler died as a result of crash.
Sahbazovic complained of leg pain and was treated at the scene. Faulkner complained of head pain and was treated at the scene.
No citations were issued at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team.
