MILLERSBURG — The Millersburg Farmer's Day Parade was heading east on Washington Street shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Becky Moser, who lives south of Millersburg, and her mother Donna Moser, Goshen, were among those who brought out the lawnchairs to sit and watch.
"It's going good," Becky said. "There's a lot of variety. It's a nice day."
Donna Moser said she and her daughter have been attending the parade since the event started.
"I think this is one of the best parades we've had," Donna said.
Parade participants included the Topeka Fire Department, Pizza Depot, Interra Credit Union (which handed out green plastic bags to kids in which to collect candy), Helmuth Quality Power, Millersburg Lumber, Fairfield Marching Pride and others — including at least one juggler, and a slew of RVs, John Deere tractors and other heavy equipment.
After the parade ended, events picked up at Cook Station Park on Millersburg's north side. Here carnival games, softball, demonstrations of farm tools and equipment were well underway by early afternoon, and music was provided by guitarist Jeff Colin, out of LaGrange.
Rita Van Voorst served on the Farmer's Day Committee. She described it as Millersburg's "big community event," with "perfect weather" this year.
"It's a record of everything so far," she said Saturday. "Candy thrown on the parade, participants, etc. We thought it was a lot LAST year."
Van Voorst said the event began in the 1980s, with local farmers bringing their tractors in from out in the fields.
"We're grateful for all the people who help us," she added. "The car show was great last night."
The event began at 4 p.m. Friday and runs until Sunday. To learn move, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064838192491.