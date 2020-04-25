MILLERSBURG — When plans for her daughter Grace’s big, traditional birthday party had to be scrapped unexpectedly due to concerns about the coronavirus, Myhanh Lantz had to get creative.
Brainstorming with her husband, Charlie, the Millersburg mother of two turned to social media to try and come up with some alternative, safe celebration ideas for her daughter, who officially turned 7 on Saturday.
After some investigative scrolling, Lantz happened upon the idea of a “birthday parade,” where friends and family are invited to drive past the home of the person celebrating their birthday and wave, toss presents and express well wishes — all at a safe distance, of course.
“I came up with the idea after seeing someone post something similar on Facebook, and I thought it was a really good idea,” Lantz said of the plan. “So, I got a hold of all of my family, my husband’s family, all of Grace’s best friends from school. ... We really just wanted to do something special for her because we can’t have a traditional birthday party that we normally do.”
According to Lantz, big birthday parties have always been an important event for her family, especially given that her two daughters have birthdays just three weeks apart.
“We have a birthday party every year, and it’s a pretty big deal,” Lantz said of the tradition. “Grace always shares a birthday party with my other daughter, Melodee, who’s 9, because their birthdays are only three weeks apart. But we decided to do just a parade for Grace hoping that the restrictions will be lifted by my other daughter’s birthday, which is May 19."
All in all, about 20 vehicles took part in Grace’s birthday parade Saturday. And to make sure she had a front row seat to all the action, Lantz and her husband set up a tent along the roadway in front of their home so Grace could witness the celebration, all while staying safe and out of the rain that blanketed the area off and on throughout the day.
Referencing the outpouring of support shown to Grace by the community, Lantz said that while she was thrilled and moved by the turnout, she wasn’t surprised.
“I love it,” Lantz said of the community’s willingness to participate in the event. “This is a really small town, and just having everybody come together for her, it’s just really great.”
Charlie was quick to agree.
“Oh, it was way more than we expected,” he said of the size of the parade. “That’s why I love living in this town. I grew up here. This is actually my grandfather’s house that we just bought.”
As for how Grace handled not having the typical, in-house party she usually gets with lots of guests, Lantz said she seemed quite content just to have a little low-key fun with her family.
“She’s perfectly happy,” Lantz said of Grace. “All she wanted was to dress up and have a tea party with her stuffed animals, so that’s what we did.”
