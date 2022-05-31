GOSHEN — A Millersburg firm has been chosen to oversee a new fiber project in Elkhart.
During their meeting Tuesday morning, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners voted to award the fiber project contract to Millersburg-based Mr. Underground Inc. at a cost of $410,196.
According to Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor, Mr. Underground’s bid was the lowest of two bids recently submitted to the Elkhart County Highway Department for the project.
“The highway department took bids recently for a redundant fiber project that is in the general vicinity of Elkhart,” Taylor told the commissioners. “Mr. Underground’s bid came in at $410,196. Hoosier Land Excavating LLC submitted a bid for $426,404. The highway department recommends that we award to the low bidder, Mr. Underground Inc., at $410,196.”
The commissioners agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to award the project contract to Mr. Underground Inc.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a cooperative agreement for a $1,000 emergency response grant requested by the Elkhart County Health Department.
• Approved a request by Courtside Ministries for use of the Elkhart County Courthouse properties in both Goshen and Elkhart for the month of June.