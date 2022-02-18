GOSHEN — Jen Miller, Goshen, has filed paperwork at the Elkhart County courthouse to run for Elkhart Township Advisory board member in 2022.
“There hasn’t been a Democrat on the Elkhart Township Advisory Board in my lifetime of 34 years,” Miller said in a news release. “It’s time to add some diversity to the board. One of the primary responsibilities of all Township Trustees’ offices is to provide poor relief. I understand Elkhart Township’s office has more capacity to fulfill this basic duty. There could be a lot more done to help struggling families in Elkhart Township, made more severe by the pandemic. I’m interested in helping those who need it.”
Employed in purchasing at Triangle Rubber & Plastics, Miller is currently a Democratic precinct committee chair.
“I’m pleased to see Jen throw her hat in the ring,” former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman said in the release. “It’s always been an uphill climb to elect Democrats in Elkhart County. But there is room at the table for more than one party’s voice. Goshen has proved when we put good people like Jen on a ballot, more Democrats, Independents and moderate Republicans will respond favorably. They want a good choice, and Jen will be a deserving one. It’s always good to see another young person getting involved.”
Miller and her husband Dustin are parents of a 9-year-old son who attends Chamberlain Elementary School. She is also on the board of the Indiana Epilepsy Foundation.
