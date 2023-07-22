GOSHEN — Sunny weather graced the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Saturday as the second day the 2023 fair got underway.
At 9 a.m., Hometown Hero Day: A Salute to Veterans, Military and First Reponders, began at Heritage Park. Here, a total of 10 Quilts of Valor, eight to military veterans and two to civilian first responders, were awarded.
Maryann Lienhart Cross, fair director of Hometown Heroes, described the event as "service to those who have sacrificed."
"This is the third year of the event," Lienhart Cross said shortly before the event.
Veterans who were honored included: Andy Anderson, Vince Banicki, Cory Bell, Chris Grendys and Ross Pelton, all U.S. Marine Corps veterans, as well as Leroy Harshberger, Brad McClain and Frank Perzanowski, all U.S. Army veterans, with Grendys having served in both. Former Town of Bristol Marshal Mike Swallows and late Assistant Chief Bruce Nethercutt, Goshen Fire Department, were also honored.
Fair President Fred Jessup gave opening remarks at the ceremony.
"The fair has something for everyone," Jessup told those in attendance.
Lienhart Cross said that the quilts are meant to be used, not stored in a case or anyplace else.
"We want you to find comfort in that quilt being used," she said to those being honored, adding that over 300,000 other quilts have also been awarded nationwide.
As morning progressed, more and more people attended the fair, and many businesses and organizations had booths and exhibits in the commerical exhibit buildings.
Q Carter, with Leaf Massages, was offering massages at the fair.
"Yesterday was actually very busy," Carter said late Saturday morning. "I was able to service many."
The fair will run until Saturday, July 29. To learn more, visit www.4hfair.org.