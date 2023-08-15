MILFORD — The question of having town employees perform labor versus hiring work out was once again a matter of discussion at Milford’s City Council meeting Monday evening.
Utilities Superintendent Steve Marquart said they need to get more mulch by the playground equipment, and he received two quotes — Myers Nursery, Syracuse with a quote of $5,897 and WLM, Warsaw with a quote of $7,941.06.
He said it needs to be replaced and they have to do it this time of year because they can’t do it in the spring or fall.
“Why can’t we use our dump truck and go buy some from Knepp Sand & Stone?” resident Jay Urbin asked.
Urbin raised a similar question at last month’s meeting regarding re-painting stripes downtown.
Council Member Ken Long said he knew the answer but still asked Marquart, “Why use their labor?”
Marquart gave a response.
“Because we want to get it done,” he said.
He said because of brush pick up and mowing, etc. it leaves one day a week to do bigger projects and he said he’d need to call Knepp Sand & Stone to see if they could even get certified playground mulch.
Long looked up how much was left in the park budget and saw there was $11,679.16 left so the money was in the budget. He said on the Myers quote, $4,500 was for labor. WLM didn’t have the quote broken down. He said he hated paying that much for labor.
Council President Doug Ruch was concerned about getting the mulch now and it not looking nice by spring, but Long said it has to be done now so the truck doesn’t tear up the lawn because the ground will be softer in the spring and fall.
Long also addressed Urbin’s concern saying he understands where he’s coming from, but said they only have two full time employees to do all the work that needs to be done in town.
“We don’t have the magical employees you’re thinking of and that’s why we have a budget to take care of these things,” Long said.
Marquart added the mulch is almost six years old and he didn’t realize it’s recommended to be changed every two-three years.
The council approved having Myers Nursery do the work.
Water Issues
Marquart brought up a couple of water issues that need to be addressed, but neither met with the council’s approval.
The first was an ongoing issue with a water line on James Street and East Street along Emeline. He said it’s a 1 ¼ inch galvanized line that’s “past needing replaced”. They repaired several leaks already and expect to have to repair another shortly.
He received a quote from Beer & Slabaugh to replace it with a six-inch duct and add another hydrant at a cost of $63,900 and said last year’s quote was $53,000.
“The problem is you don’t have the money to do it,” Long told him. “It would not only zero out your account, it would put you in the red.”
Marquart said the line was over 60 years old. Long asked if he included it in the upcoming budget and Marquart said he didn’t because he used to put projects in the budget and was told to take them out. No action was taken.
He also brought up the potential of having to replace a line going to the property at 208 W. Fifth St. and said the property is barely getting water now, but the property is unoccupied. He was asking for pre-approval in the event the property owner decides to remodel. He received two quotes — the low quote was from Foyle Plumbing at $3,600.
Long didn’t want to approve spending on a “what if” basis and Ruch agreed since no one is living in the residence it’s not as critical.
Insurance Increase
Milford Council members heard that insurance rates on real property increased by 17%. Eric Merley of WR Hall Insurance came to give the news to the council and asked them to approve renewal.
Merley told the council the increase is not due to a rate increase but rather because property values increased. The renewal amount is $45,168 for the year. Last year the amount was $40,400 — a difference of $4,764. The council approved renewing the insurance.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the hiring of Ben Sanders part-time for the Milford Police Department. Sanders is a Navy veteran and has 19 years in law enforcement.
• Approved paying Kesters in Warsaw for pump repair at the wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $3,954.
• Approved Fall Clean Up Days for Sept. 21-23.
• Heard milling and paving for the Community Crossing matching grant project should start Oct. 1.
• Approved treating a well for bacterial iron by Peerless Midwest at a cost of $6,960.
• Heard lifeguards are going back to school so swimming is at one’s own risk.
• Heard the clerk’s office will be closed Sept. 4 for Labor Day.
• Approved utility credits
• Ron Baumgartner asked the status of burnt-out buildings on the corner of James and Syracuse Streets and was told they’d check with the building inspector.