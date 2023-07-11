MILFORD — The town of Milford will be getting two new tornado sirens.
Brian Haines of the Milford Fire Department told the council Monday night that he and Parks Superintendent Steve Marquart met with a representative from Middlebury Electric to determine the best location for new tornado sirens and the cost to get power to them. They decided that one would go on the Lions' building at Waubee Park and the other at the Brock’s lift station.
Haines said there is already power in both places so the cost will be minimal to hook them up — approximately $2,000-$2,500 each.
He also obtained updated quotes for the sirens. He said the quote from J & K Communications was the same price at $33,255 and the quote from ERS was an increase of $63 at $31,771 for each siren.
Haines said, “Our recommendation is J & K Communications. They have access to our central dispatch. They’ll also service our base radio for $225, which will let us set the sirens from the station.”
The council approved the purchase from J & K Communications at a total cost of $63,542 for two sirens and also approved Middlebury Electric to install them at an approximate cost of $5,000.
Haines said they’d like to keep one of the current sirens but will disconnect it from central dispatch and use it for the noon whistle and fire siren.
In other fire department news, Haines told the council they added two members in June and two more this week, so they currently have 33 members, including six trainees.
“We’re pretty fortunate,” he said.
He also told them they have all new drain grates, donated by Lippert.
NEW POLICE HIRES
Milford Town Marshal Derek Kreider presented the names of four individuals he hired to the town council, two of whom were sworn in that night. Kreider said he recently hired Joshua Snyder as part-time officer and said Snyder graduated the academy and had experience with the Ligonier Police Department.
The other three hires were reserve officers: Jason Price, Brandon Kidd and Allie Slone. Council member Kenneth Long said he sat in on the interviews and agreed “all did very well.”
Snyder and Kidd were sworn in by Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall. Price was on vacation, so he and Slone would be sworn in at a later date.
In other police business, the council approved the purchase of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck from Woodbury Police Department at a cost of $9,253.83. He said the truck had 40,000 miles on it and was partially outfitted, they’d just need to transfer the radio, computer and radar from the older vehicle.
RESIDENTS SPEAK UP
Resident Dan Buell, 407 W. First St., spoke up during public input asking for clarification on his water bill. He said there is a minimum charge for 3,000 gallons of water.
“I’ve lived here two years and have never gone over 2,000 gallons. Why can’t I be charged for what I use?” he asked.
He’s spoken to the clerk-treasurer several times and she explained there is a minimum charge for both water and sewer per ordinance and provided him with a copy of the ordinance. He said he’s the only one in his house and he knows someone else in town with five people in the house and they use almost 6,000 gallons and get charged $102.
“How fair is that?”
Council member Ken Long explained an ordinance had to be created and in order not to lose money they set minimums. Buell asked Long if he thought that was fair. Long said he never calculated and was glad to have water.
Marquart brought up the fact that higher usage gets lower rates.
Buell threatened, “I’m going to call the Indiana Regulatory Commission to see if this is legal. It’s not a money thing, it’s the principle.”
Long tried to explain further that the rates are not just about actual usage, but also the infrastructure required to bring water to his house.
Buell asked, “Can you look into charging us what we use instead of a minimum?”
Council President Doug Ruch said they’d take the matter under advisement.
A matter brought up in the Street, Water and Parks report got resident Jay Urbin fired up. Steve Marquart told the council that the Community Crossing paving bid came in at $241,311.50, which would make the town’s portion $60,327.88. Marquart said he budgeted $70,000 so there’d be $9,672.12 left. He proposed having Super Seal paint crosswalks, railroad crossings, etc., using a high-quality paint which would last longer at a cost of $6,919. He said currently the paint only lasts a year.
Urbin spoke up asking why town employees weren’t doing the work versus contracting it out. Marquart said there’s not much difference between the cost of the paint and labor and it frees his employees to do other jobs.
Urbin argued town employees just need to do the job, whatever it took — working harder or longer. Long pointed out that would increase the cost of the job if the town had to pay overtime.
“There’s so much outside vending. It has to stop,” Urbin argued.
Ruch explained in the past they hired out the striping and at some point they decided to have town employees do the work, “but with the reduction in the force we don’t have the manpower.”
Council member Robert Cockburn made the motion to have town employees do the painting, but the motion died for lack of a second. Long wanted to know the cost of the higher quality paint so the matter was tabled.
Another matter that brought much discussion but was eventually tabled was the removal of two trees alongside Ind. 15 by Harvest Coffee because they were dying. Marquart thought they were in the town’s right of way and got a quote of $1,500 from Dan the Tree Man. Council members were concerned at least one of the trees were not in the right of way and want confirmation.
In other business, council members:
• Approved LWG (London Witte Group) preparing a capital asset plan so they can meet State Board of Accounts requirements at a cost of $2,800 per entity — $8,400 maximum.
• Approved a request from Meet Milford to close the streets at 2 p.m. versus 3 p.m. for Food Truck Fridays — the third Friday of the month.
• Approved allowing Indiana Department of Transportation use of the community building at no charge to hold a public information meeting on July 19 from 3-5 p.m. regarding the extension of C.R. 1300 North.
• Approved the maintenance agreement with Everpar at a cost of $5,275 for seven generators.
• Approved an annual service agreement with Living Waters for the wheelhouse at a cost not to exceed $4,153.05.
• Approved paying a service tap at 105 N. Maple St. to Construction Services of Indiana at a cost of $3,650.49. Long pointed out this is $3,100 more that they are currently charging, and they may need to re-evaluate.
• Approved Mr. Rooter repairing the lines from the restroom bathrooms at the concession stand at the park, including adding clean-outs at a cost of $1,916.25.
• Heard town hydrants would be flushed July 12-13.