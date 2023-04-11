A public hearing was held prior to the regular meeting of the Milford Town Council Monday evening regarding raising the rate of the town’s cumulative capital development fund.
Clerk Treasurer Tricia Gall explained that historically the cumulative capital development fund has been used to purchase fire equipment. Currently the rate is .0233 per $100 of assessed value and the purpose of the public hearing is because the council wants to raise that rate to .05 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“Which is the highest allowed,” she said and it would be payable in 2024.
Gall said if they were at the .05 cents rate this year they would’ve raised an additional $20,650, so instead of having $18,021 going into that fund they would’ve had $38,671. She also explained once adopted, there’s a 30-day remonstrance period.
No one spoke for or against raising the rate and the council later approved an ordinance raising the rate of the cumulative capital fund.
During the fire department report they informed the council that the truck they need to purchase will cost between $100,000-$150,000 more than originally thought.
Resident Request
Peter Wood, 309 S. High St. Milford and his wife came before the council to request permission to have a trailer in their backyard where they could reside while their house is under construction after a fire on Thanksgiving. Wood said their first contractor backed out of the job. They have a new contractor but due to his wife’s health issues it’s not good for them to be living in the house during construction. They also want to be able to get their dogs out of the kennel they’ve been in for four months.
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon told the couple the town can issue a temporary parking permit if the sanitary situation is good, but town code only allows for 30 days.
Council Member Kenneth Long asked if they could renew it after 30 days and was told they couldn’t. The council approved the request for the 30 days and Council President Doug Ruch said they should come to the next council meeting to update them on progress.
Waubee Lake Association
Kevin Dwyer, Milford resident and member of the Waubee Lake Association Board was present and said he wanted “more of a working relationship between the Waubee board and the town board.” He said there are 160 people living on the lake and 75 members of the lake association.
He said they want to do more events like flotillas, carry-in meals and educational sessions. He explained there’s a big invasive weed problem in area lakes and it’s spreading and while it’s not on Waubee Lake yet they’d like to educate the public about the starry stonewort weed. Their next meeting is April 24 and he invited the clerk and council to attend.
In other business, the council:
• Approved paying Dunny’s Pump Service an additional $32.34 for shipping not included in the prior approval;
• Approved paying Hoosier Fire invoice of $1,266.55;
• Approved resolution 2023-5, which states the town is committing 30% of its American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program grant;
• Approved banking at Interra and having Gall as authorized signer;
• Approved Ace Builders for a salt storage building at a cost of $17,000;
• Approved advertising for lifeguards and concession stand workers;
• Approved hiring Franz “Frank” Bowers as seasonal help for the parks department, effective April 20;
• Approved Milford Family Fun Fest street closings and community building parking lot from 5 pm May 24-8 am May 28;
• Heard Fire Department will have rib eye sale again during Milford Family Fun Fest, thanked the community for a successful picture fundraiser and the police department for recent active shooter training;
• Approved the police department Rule 35 policy allowing blood draws on site by department’s certified phlebotomist.