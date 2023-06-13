MILFORD — Milford City Council members received good news at Monday’s meeting from Amy Roe, the Kosciusko County coordinator for the HELP (Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program) grant, offered through the Office of Community & Rural Affairs.
Roe said they met with the Kosciusko County Commissioners and County Council and learned they decided to give 100% of their grant money to the cities and towns instead of splitting it between the county and the towns. The grant will be split between Milford, Pierceton and Mentone. However, they won’t know the amount yet because Pierceton and Mentone have to do an income survey and if one of the towns doesn’t quality the money would be split between the other two.
“There are still a few pieces to work out, but the great news is more money is coming to Milford than expected and because Milford is already staged to move forward with a CBDG (Community Building Development Grant) project, this is super good news for Milford,” Roe said.
Donny Ritsema from Michiana Area Council of Governments was also present and is working with Roe on Milford’s projects. Two top priority projects previously identified by town officials is replacing the water meters and doing a downtown master plan.
Ritsema said the water meters would be considered a construction grant project and the 30% of American Rescue Plan Act funds the town needed to commit to be a part of the program could be used for that. He said the Downtown Master Plan would be a planning grant and those would be done in June of 2024.
Ritsema asked for and received approval from the council for him and Roe to start the application process for the community building development grant.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall later informed the council that the town received additional funds from the state — $17,568 in local income tax receipts and $29,501 in county option income tax receipts.
FIRE TRUCK RENTAL
Council member Ken Long brought up the rescue truck the town wants to sell and said Plain Township Fire Department wants to rent the truck for two months. After much deliberation, they decided on an amount of $100 a week for the rental agreement. Long said the weekly rental agreement benefits both parties.
STREET RESURFACING
The town received one bid for the 2023 Street Resurfacing Community Crossing Matching Grant program. The bid was from Phend & Brown with a total bid of $241,311.50. Gall said that was lower than the estimate of $273,568.28. The bid stated they would start after July 5 and complete by Oct. 30. The council accepted the bid pending any issue upon review.
UTILITIES
The council approved adding two sidewalks to be replaced at a cost of $1,570. They also approved the purchase of a new wire welder from Purity at a cost of $2,346.54, which includes a spool of wire and tank.
Utilities Superintendent Steven Marquart informed the council there will be a dry inspection of the water tower June 20 and they will be draining it on the 19th. He explained the process they’ll be going through with filing and testing and said it should be back online within a week.
Council members heard a contractor hit a water service line at North Park and since it wasn’t listed correctly on the locator map, the town is responsible for paying that. The council discussed why this happened but ultimately agreed to pay the $2,871.
They also approved the annual renewal of Master Meter Software Program at a cost of $1,750.
In other matters:
• Council members approved the police applying for a grant that would pay 100% of the cost of a drone, $18,271, which could also be used by the fire and street departments.
• Marshal Derek Kreider warned residents to be wary of the numerous phone scams out there.
• Residents are asked not to put lawn clippings into the street as it clogs the storm drains and is hazardous to motorists.
• Town offices will be closed July 4.
• Council members approved $4,980 cost to Keystone for Paymentus.
• Council members approved paying $8,449 for fire department insurance.
• Council members set budget meeting dates of July 25 and July 27.
• Council members denied a request by a retired employee to be paid for unused sick leave as the town’s policy has no provision for doing so.