MILFORD — Milford Town Council members met Monday and received the good news that a Community Crossings Grant was awarded to the town by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Milford will receive a grant in the amount of $181,682. Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said it is a 75% matching grant.
Gall said street and utilities Superintendent Steven Marquart will be bidding out the road construction work this winter.
According to information from INDOT, "the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to cities, towns, and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges."
The council also learned that the police department received a $1,750 grant from Walmart to purchase LED flashlights.
The fire department submitted a grant to the Kosciusko County Community Foundation for air packs they should hear at the first of the year.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY WORK
Michael and Karen Williams of MicroByte Entertprise, Leesburg, the new information technology provider for the town, submitted a $4,300 quote for computer work at town hall. That work includes a server, virus protection and other items to help the town be compliant with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for water and wastewater.
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
The utilities Superintendent Steven Marquart presented a quote for $3,210 to install three meters in town-owned buildings.
Council members asked him to go back and find out what the difference would be to do repair work without the meters.
Gall said town officials are considering adding the meters to keep better track of water loss and when the fire fighters fills up their tanks.
Council president Doug Ruch asked who besides town officials and the fire department were allowed to pump from the fire hydrants. He was told Phend and Brown and Beer & Slabaugh, and they are billed just for the water used.
In other utility business, utility crews are:
• Looking into upgrading a control panel at the lift station.
• Working on a land application permit.
• Installing hydrogen sulfide detectors in the sewer mains to determine how bad the gasses are.
Plus the council:
• Learned the camera work on the sewer mains showed three areas of concern but nothing of great concern or urgency
• Received information on an internship program in order to encourage utility careers.
Gall reported that Jim Higgins of LWG, the town’s financial adviser, was present and had met with the redevelopment committee earlier in the day assisting with Tax Increment Finance Districts.
At the council meeting, Higgins was assisting with the capital development plan and gave a draft of a proposed ordinance. Higgins also gave a quick reference on what funds are available and what they can be spent on.
DAVIDHIZAR HOMES
Resident Jay Urbin asked what the Town Council planned to do about the properties owned by Ron Davidhizar. He was told the council would follow up with any complaints and handle them according to town policies.
A couple of months ago Davidhizar’s attorney asked for a decrease in fines and to take the properties off the tax sale. The council declined.
Davidhizar has since paid the fines so the properties were removed from the tax sale.
PARK CONCESSIONS
Gall said she presented the council with a detailed report of the results of the first year the town operated the concession stand at the park. She said there was a net loss of $1,817. Total revenue was $1,653 and total expenses, including labor costs, were $3,417.38.
In other business, council members:
• Signed the 2020 Emergency Medical Services agreement with Kosciusko County Ambulance at no cost.
• Signed the lease agreement with EMS and the town for the back half of the community building.
• Discussed advertising for a general labor position with applications due back Dec. 31.
• Heard the piers were taken out of Waubee Lake.
• Approved the annual inter-local agreement with Kosciusko County for terminal data service at a cost of $500 a year.
• Clerk’s office and town hall will be closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
• Approved future online payment through pay.gov for credit or debit card payments.
• Set an executive session for personnel issues for Dec. 3 at 6 pm.
• Changed the date of the next council meeting to Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.