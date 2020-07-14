MILFORD — Members of the Town Council are looking into the possibility of a walking/bike trail to lead out to the park.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall presented a proposal for a trail feasibility study at Monday’s council meeting. She said a quote of $10,000 to $12,000 was received for three different options. Council members were told it might be less if they could narrow the proposal down to one idea. Council thought the proposal that would work best has the trail starting on First Street on the east side of the railroad tracks and moving along Bear Creek to Camp Mack Road to the park.
Council preferred this option because it appeared to be less intrusive, minimized the impact on property owners and is more scenic. Gall said the feasibility study can be used to assist in getting grants, which she said could be up to $800,000. She said that even though the federal grants are out to 2026 for that amount of money, it’s worth waiting for.
The council approved getting the quote for one option to be brought to the next meeting.
COVID CREATING NEED FOR UPDATES
Gall explained to council members that she recently completed the 2019 audit with the State Board of Accounts, which was a challenge because, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be done virtually.
“I think it would be a good use of our CARES (Corona virus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act money to purchase a TV for the meeting room with more and more meetings and things becoming virtual,” Gall said. “I think there’ll be a lot of uses.”
She told the council she asked MicroByte for a quote for a 65-inch and 75-inch TV. She said with the CARES Act, the purchase is made first and then the reimbursement is made. She said there is a chance the TV will be denied and the funds would have to come from somewhere else.
Council members thought the 65-inch would be sufficient for the size of the room and approved the purchase at a cost of $1,773.10.
Gall also shared a proposal for a new telephone system, an upgrade to a new voiceover IP system. She had them add a conference room phone as well.
She told the council she asked the representative from Community Fiber Network, a division of New Paris Telephone, to price an additional wireless conference phone that department heads could take to their offices if necessary.
“One of the benefits of the wireless is if we had to shut down the town hall,” she said. “As long as town hall has Internet and where you’re located has Internet, it can ring there as if it were in my office.”
The cost, including the wireless conference phone, would be $3,209. After a short discussion by council members, they felt the extra $319.12 for the conference phone was worth it and would likely be used after the pandemic. Gall said she’d also submit that cost under the CARES Act.
Council President Doug Ruch asked if it wasn’t reimbursed would she spread it out among the departments. Gall said she could, or could use County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) or some other funds. The council approved moving forward with the new phone system and the wireless conference phone.
In a related matter, the council passed two COVID-19-related ordinances. One of the ordinances establishes a fund for the CARES act funds, which is a requirement. The other ordinance establishes a fund for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance COVID Grant Fund for the same purpose, to receive and track the funds expended. She said the FEMA funds can only be used for PPE’s (Personal Protection Equipment) and is a 75/25 match. Gall said the shield they installed in the clerk’s office, as well as masks and hand sanitizer purchased, could be reimbursed through this fund.
POLICE ENCOURAGE REPORTS
Town Marshal Derek Krieder encouraged residents to call police if they see something suspicious. He said police have been hearing about possible criminal behavior a couple of weeks after the fact.
“If you see something that doesn’t look quite right, let us know. We’re here to help. You’re not going to be bothering us; that’s our job,” he said.
Krieder also received approval to add Dallas Rice as a police reserve officer.
In other business, council:
• Approved joining a class action suit against Purdue Pharma.
• Approved items for the new 2020 truck just received, including rust protection, seat covers, floor mats and cab steps at a total cost of $1,535 from Ziebart. The work will likely be done over a week in August.
• Approved rebuilding chemical pumps and replacing sensors, etc. from Living Waters, Monrovia, at a cost of $2,025.
• Approved water and wastewater employees attending the IRWA boot camp in Miami County at a cost of $70 per person.
• Received a quote on insurance for the next year. It was a 13% increase instead of the expected 20%. Council suggested getting comparable quotes and checking with employees to see how it’s working before the next meeting.
• Heard from resident Jay Urbin that he wasn’t happy about receiving his water bill with an increase of 1,000 gallons and said he would’ve preferred better communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.